Delta terminates lease with fort's interpretative center after lingering issues over pride flag

Following an executive session, the Delta City Council voted 4-1 on Oct. 4 to terminate the city’s lease with the Interpretive Association of Western Colorado (IAWC) and cut ties with Chris Miller, executive director of Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center.
The motion was to have the city’s attorney work with IAWC to terminate the lease effective immediately.
The decision comes on the heels of a disagreement over Mexican Heritage Day which arose among Miller, the Western Colorado Migrant Coalition and The Learning Council.
During an August council work session, Angeles Mendez of the Migrant and Rural Coalition stated that, while Miller had last year contracted the fort’s Mexican Heritage Celebration out to the coalition, she suddenly took the event back this year on June 9 after the coalition had already planned a large portion of the fort-based event.
Miller subsequently canceled the 2022 celebration, reasoning organizers had not managed to book entertainment.
Miller’s reasoning for discontinuing the outsourcing the celebration’s planning to the migrant coalition was due in large part to an LGBTQ pride flag being flown at an exhibit by The Learning Council at last year’s celebration.
Her reasoning spawned accusations of homophobic behavior, which Miller rebutted by stating at the August meeting that it wasn’t due to her personal beliefs surrounding the LGBTQ movement. Instead, it was Fort Uncompahgre’s stance to remain apolitical in any event they sponsor while celebrating the true history of those who supported the fort in the 1820s.
“The elephant in the room is that we have heard that your reasoning behind this was because a certain group of people had a pride flag and that that would not be acceptable at the fort,” Mayor Kevin Carlson told Miller.
“I just felt uncomfortable that they chose to fly that flag at a Mexican heritage celebration and did not ask permission, so if those folks are allowed to fly that flag, what’s to keep the other booths from flying any other flag of their choice?” Miller said at the time.
Miller indicated that her vision for the Mexican Heritage Celebration had always been to celebrate the migrant workers of the 1820s who made the fort what it was, insinuating that any political movements distracted from that purpose.
Councilman Ryan Crick took the lead on the counterargument, stating that he did not believe the LGBTQ flag was political and therefore should not be filtered out in the way it was.
Apart from the argument on whether the pride flag was appropriate at Mexican Heritage Day, Carlson chided Miller for taking the event back so suddenly late in the game after the migrant coalition had already planned major portions of the 2022 celebration.
“You shouldn’t have waited until June and said, ‘Oh yeah, I see you’re still going to have the Learning Council on there. I’m taking it back,’” Carlson said.
A month later, the topic came back to the table. The Delta City Council, minus Carlson, who was gone for a work commitment, was joined in a work session by Mendez, Alicia Michelsen of The Learning Council and Jody Kliska, president of the Interpretive Association of Western Colorado, which oversees the fort.
At that September meeting, Miller was absent — a fact with which Crick and Councilman William Tedrow had issue, feeling Miller wasn’t invested in finding a solution to the disagreement.
Tedrow asked why the council was involved in the issue between Miller and the migrant coalition and The Learning Council in the first place, as Miller isn’t a city employee. The Interpretive Association leases the city-owned property. He later said that, since the fort is still representing the City of Delta, they should take a stand against Miller.
“I can’t stand behind someone whose behavior — be it homophobic or racist or hurtful, whatever — it is what it is,” Tedrow said. “I want no part of it and that’s just me.”
Crick stated that he stands behind the migrant coalition and The Learning Council, not behind Miller.
Meanwhile, behind the scenes conversations between Miller and representation of the Western Colorado Migrant and Rural Coalition and The Learning Council have addressed the concept of restorative justice, meaning a justice where all sides come out having learned something and peace is restored without punishment.
“We had a long chat about the direction things have gone in the last five months from when we started hearing things that weren’t in good form,” Crick recapped on Oct. 4. He marked his issue as a lack of trust after recent complaints.
“After everything I’ve heard and everything you’ve said to us — leads me to believe that I cannot trust you to run the fort,” Crick said. He noted that the council hadn’t been aware how long the Interpretive Association of Western Colorado had been without a board, nor how long Miller had been running Fort Uncompahgre solo. He remarked that she’d admitted to making judgment calls on the festival based on her own beliefs, hurting others in the process.
Crick stated that Miller made a “really poor decision” regarding Mexican Heritage Day and the issue with the LGBTQ Pride flag but never showed remorse for her disapproval of that flag at Mexican Heritage Day.
After the decision was announced, Miller she had received advice from three different attorneys who had read through Miller’s comments and emails and confidently said that there was no case against her.
“Your decision is based on what you heard from the other side and not my side, and I’m sorry,” Miller said.
The council then voted in favor of terminating the lease with IAWC, with only Councilman Mark Broome voting against.
Carlson addressed Miller in conclusion, stating during the vote, “Right up until the last comment, I was a nay — so I’m an aye.”
Lucas Vader is a staff writer and photographer for the Delta County Independent. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter, @lucasrvader.