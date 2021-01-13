City of Delta calendar of events

The 2021 proposed event calendar for the City of Delta includes many events which didn't see the light of day last year.

 (Courtesy photo/City of Delta)

After the past year of countless canceled events, Delta’s proposed event calendar shows an optimistic spread, including traditional programming as well as a “Mountain Bike Challenge Series” from late May to early July and a “Hometown Vibe Music Series” from mid July to early September.

Delta Marketing Coordinator Darin Hamm went over the proposed event calendar Tuesday, with Delta City Council.

In the calendar’s slogan, “Progress with purpose,” there is an admission that 2020 was a big disappointment, but that 2021 should not reflect on that. At the footer, the calendar states on behalf of Delta County Tourism, “Our plan is to work with community leaders and interested parties to make 2021 the best year it can be and we believe that as per our original plan 2021 will be a culmination of what we in marketing have been working on.”

Notable events that are planned to return this year are Deltarado Days in July and the Parade of Lights at the end of the year, presumably months after the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available.

A longer-awaited return is that of the Crazy Raft Race, which had been slated to return last summer, being brought back as a tradition which happened until 2000, when it was discontinued. COVID shot a hole through that plan, but the city is now re-planning the event’s revival.

Delta County tourism events can normally be found at visitdeltaco.us.

Tags

Load comments