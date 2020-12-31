Officers with the Delta Police Department responded to Walmart earlier this evening regarding a threat to the safety of the citizens within the store.
Walmart was evacuated and will be temporarily closed for the time being. The incident is still currently being investigated. It is believed this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time.
Please avoid the area of Walmart while law enforcement continues to look into the situation and ensure everyone's safety.
