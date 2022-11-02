Delta woman strikes it lucky with Maverik sweepstakes

Delta resident Mavis Barber got a head start on the holiday season — $25,000 in cash and a 2022 Toyota 4Runner. Barber found out she is the lucky winner of Maverik’s Peak Adventure Sweepstakes.
Barber said she is usually a calm individual, but after a minute of processing that she had won the sweepstakes giveaway, she screamed with excitement.
“I had great friends telling me I’m going to win,” Barber said. “About eight years ago, I won like $250. Other than that I’ve never won anything. I got teared up because it was so much.”
Her story began after she put 500 points in the sweepstakes drawing, and then in June or July she received a call that she was one of the finalists in the Maverik sweepstakes and would be flown to St. George, Utah, where an outdoor adventure excursion would take place at the Sand Hollow Resort and the final drawing would be held.
Barber said she and her husband left Grand Junction at 8 a.m. and they had dinner at 6:30 p.m. at the resort with the other three finalists. One finalist was from Wyoming, the second from Idaho and the last one was also from Colorado.
“They gave us dinner and we got to know each other,” Barber said. “It was so nice.”
After the dinner, the host randomly selected the yellow Red Bull tropical flavor, which she had picked.
The following day, Oct. 21, the four finalists enjoyed the Red Bull Rampage and on Saturday, the group enjoyed riding in a Polaris side by side, and climbing a mountain.
Barber considered the three-day event a great vacation, and wants to go on a Disney vacation cruise with her adult daughter, who has Down Syndrome, with her cash winnings.
She also hopes to enjoy camping as well with the money.
“I’m grateful this opportunity happened and thankful and will enjoy it all,” Barber said. “The vehicle is very nice. It’s humbled me.”
Barber said since she and her husband have other vehicles, they are keeping it clean in their son’s garage and will drive it for special occasions.
“Maverik is all about fueling our customers for the next adventure. Adventure theming is involved in everything we do throughout the year,” said Michelle Monson, Maverik’s communications and corporate social responsibility director for marketing.
The Maverik Company, which has gas stations/convenience stores in Delta and Montrose, began as a country store in Aspen, Wyoming, and changed its image to reflect a high energy outdoor adventure theme in 2000.
Maverik event coordinator Stevie Smith said the corporation has four smaller sweepstakes events per year, and one culminating sweepstakes event. She added that individuals’ chances of winning are based on trail points from being in the Adventure Club.
The other three finalists at the Sand Hollow Resort received $500 in Maverik gas cards and one year of free Red Bull products.
Frank Witowski is a staff writer for the Delta County Independent.
