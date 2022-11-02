Delta woman strikes it lucky with Maverik sweepstakes

Mavis Barber of Delta stands next to her prizes after winning Maverik's Peak Adventure Sweepstakes in October. (Courtesy photo/Maverik)

Delta resident Mavis Barber got a head start on the holiday season — $25,000 in cash and a 2022 Toyota 4Runner. Barber found out she is the lucky winner of Maverik’s Peak Adventure Sweepstakes.

Barber said she is usually a calm individual, but after a minute of processing that she had won the sweepstakes giveaway, she screamed with excitement.



