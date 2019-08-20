For the last few years, Colorado’s best interests have not been fought for, said Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Walsh.
The former U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado said current leaders aren’t working on creating affordable healthcare measures, putting in place gun rights laws that can prevent mass shootings or stopping ongoing climate change.
He said during his time as U.S. Attorney he fought for the Centennial State and will focus on those issues if elected as a senator.
“I have the experience of working on behalf of the state in D.C., That’s something that you don’t learn overnight,” said Walsh, who held the U.S. Attorney position from 2010-2016 following an appointment made by President Barack Obama.
Walsh is one of a handful of Democratic hopefuls who are hoping to take Sen. Cory Gardner’s seat in the 2020 election. Walsh spoke to Montrose residents about his vision for Colorado Saturday afternoon at Coffee Trader on Main Street.
He said his track record during his days as U.S. Attorney speak for themselves.
He said he was able to oppose penalties on the banks responsible for the financial crisis back in 2008. Additionally, he prosecuted the pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline, for false advertising practices. In the end, the business pleaded guilty and paid $3 billion in fines.
“I’m proud of the work that we did during the Obama Administration, both here in Colorado and on a national level,” Walsh said.
Gun rights
As U.S. Attorney, Walsh recalled being on the scene after the Aurora Theater shooting in 2012, and then three years later, at the site of the Planned Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs.
“This is an issue that we can’t ignore,” he said. “We really shouldn’t have ignored it at the federal level just seven years ago.”
Walsh said there are “common sense” measures that can help lessen the gun violence crisis in this country. Universal background checks and magazine round limit are just a couple ways to stop mass shootings, he added.
But, Walsh countered, new safety laws will not alone solve the problem of gun violence in America. He believes there needs to be a comprehensive, national anti-violence strategy, similar to the work he did to reduce violence in Colorado as U.S. Attorney.
Healthcare
When people don’t have affordable health insurance, they have to wait to seek medical care, then their costs go up, their quality of care goes down and people suffer and even die, Walsh said.
He said currently there are too many people who are insured, but still don’t have sufficient coverage. And they have high deductibles or are paying too much for even the most basic care, the Senatorial candidate added.
Walsh said he supports an expansive national public insurance option, which would start competition into the healthcare market, offer an affordable choice for every uninsured American, and lower costs for everyone.
He believes in strengthening the Affordable Care Act by creating a public option for health insurance nationally. He said current leaders have repealed key provisions of the law like reinsurance subsidies and the individual mandate which has hurt Americans.
Walsh also said he will focus on lowering the cost of prescription drugs.
Environment
As a long-time Colorado resident, Walsh grew up hiking and climbing in the high country and all over the state. He remembered as a teenager hiking and scaling the large permanent snowfields and glaciers that were scattered throughout our high mountains.
But today, in those same places, the snow is often gone by mid-summer, and glaciers like the Arapaho Glacier in the Indian Peaks are a tiny remnant of what they used to be, he said.
“They are visibility different,” Walsh said. “These mountains have changed.”
But climate change isn’t inevitable. His goal is also to seek for the U.S. to recommit to the Paris Climate Accords so that there will be an international strategy on how to end climate change.
Walsh said there are currently clean energy technologies that can help combat an ongoing climate crisis. He also plans to create a program in which thousands of Colorado workers can get jobs in the clean energy sector.
Future for Colorado
Walsh reiterated, if elected, he’s going to fight for Colorado.
“I’m honored to be in this race and a Democratic candidate for that seat,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.