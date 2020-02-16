Democratic primary candidate hits campaign trail in Montrose

Michelle Ferrigno Warren isn’t just focused on Colorado for her campaign trail. The Democratic candidate for U.S senate understands leadership doesn’t stop in one community, but involves several communities working together.
“Frederick Douglass said something like, ‘I would unite with anyone to do good, and no one to do evil’,” Warren said. “So when I say it’s time for us to human up and find the humanity, we need to unite to do good and work with no one to do evil. We have an amazing country and we have amazing opportunities.”
Warren visited The Coffee Trader this past Friday in Montrose and spoke with several locals. Montrose is one of her many stops on the Western Slope as she prepares for the Democratic primary June 20.
Policies like immigration, criminal justice reform, and equity are issues Warren has focused on after filing paperwork in August to represent Colorado in the U.S Senate — although many policies, like immigration, are ones Warren has specialized in her whole life.
“I knew as a 22-year-old right out of college that the world was bigger than my experiences,” Warren said. “It’s not always about monetary value. People’s value shouldn’t be in their ability to earn money. It should be in who they are. I saw so many similarities, the desire to love, your kids to do well, to get up and take care of your family, you know, all of those human behaviors that surpass socio-economic divides.
“When you’re a neighbor, you have downs too. And you help each other. It’s really just being in a relationship with each other and tearing down walls.”
Dealing with partisanship is no easy task, because of its intensity and increase over the past few years.
“I think even if I got what I would hope for, and many of us would hope for in this next election, I think we have a lot of work to do because of the deep divide in our country,” Warren said. “Leadership is limiting the opportunity for people to come together. Many of us have friends from different parties, different cultures, and different races. We need to human up right now and really go deeper than just the issues that divide us because there’s more that unites us as Americans and I truly believe we need leaders that are going to call that out.”
With more than 20 years of experience with the Christian Community Development Association, Warren has reached thousands while visiting communities and learning their views. That wide-ranging experience should help when the polls open for the Democratic primary, she indicated.
“For the last 15 years I’ve been working in policy, organizing public policy advocacy,” Warren said. “The last 10 years it’s been at the national level. In this race, I have more federal legislative congressional experience than anybody who’s running because that’s what I’ve been doing.
“Working with senators and House leaders, not just in Colorado, but all around the country working on coalition-building. How can we bring all the stakeholders to the table so that we can ensure that everybody has a voice? Our democratic republic works best when everyone is at the table and is able to contribute.”
In the Democratic primary, there are 10 candidates hoping to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner on Nov. 3. It’s a crowded field and one that includes former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.
Candidates have until late June to make their final push.
“I think the work that I’ve done has been a very, very deep work. It’s been from a deep, caring concern for people and for the welfare of everyone. So that’s really what I bring to this race,” Warren said.
“This isn’t about me. To me, this is about the future of who we want to be as Americans and we need leadership that can see past partisan, bickering and divides and really call out each other’s humanity to believe in what we can build. Instead of vilifying and being angry, rise above it and let’s be excited to innovate and collaborate.”
Josue Perez is an intern for the Montrose Daily Press and a student at Colorado Mesa University.
