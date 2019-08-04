Democrats

It’s a question splitting Democrats on the national stage and in Colorado’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race: Do you support government-run “Medicare for All” health insurance?

The answer carries significant political stakes. Colorado’s U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who is running for president and offering an alternative public option proposal, says a Democrat who supports Medicare for All can’t win Colorado — a bit of stern guidance for his party’s high-stakes bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in 2020.

“One sure way of losing a Senate race in Colorado would be to be for Medicare for All,” Bennet told The Colorado Sun last week.

Meanwhile, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, another presidential contender, has cautioned that supporting such a plan gives Republicans a lane of attack to label Democrats socialist. He said the party “might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump” if they don’t heed his warning.

