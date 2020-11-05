Three new members will begin their terms on the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents, following the 2020 General Election. But the political makeup of the board will look different for the first time in over 40 years as the Democrats become the majority party.
Despite this shift, Third Congressional District Chair Republican Glen Gallegos from Grand Junction said the board will continue its work of supporting faculty and students across Colorado.
“We have 300 or so different programs set up in towns and cities,” Gallegos said. “We wanted to make sure that things like research on water, Shakespeare studies and other programs are available across the state and so we want to make sure we are partnering with communities and colleges.”
Since Gallegos began serving as a regent eight years ago, his focus has been on ensuring Colorado University has a presence in all the rural areas in western and southern Colorado.
“It’s important that we take the research and medical capabilities at the University of Colorado to build into opportunities in the third congressional district,” he said.
To accomplish this, Gallegos said the board works to make decisions on the university’s $5 million budget that favors students across all the campuses. This year, it has been more of a challenge due to the pandemic.
“Our goals have been replaced with planning for COVID-19 to open up the campuses and the additional costs to set up programs,” he said. “A lot of our planning has gone toward staying open and making sure students continue to receive good instruction to move them on in their degree programs.”
Another challenge the university system faced was having a presence at high schools across the state last spring, since most schools were closed to in-person learning during the beginning of the pandemic. Subsequently, CU Boulder Today, the campus news digest, reported in September that the “total fall enrollment for the 2020-21 academic year was 34,875 (students), a 1.6% decline from 35,528 in fall 2019.”
On top of the enrollment and COVID-19 challenges, the Board of Regents will turn over three chairs at the end of 2020, something Gallegos has not seen during his tenure.
In District 2, Callie Rennison — (D) received 59.36% of the vote, Dick Murphy — R had 36.64% and Libertarian Christian Vernaza had 4%, according to unofficial results. Rennison won and will replace Regent Linda Shoemaker, a Democrat who did not seek reelection.
In District 6, Ilana Spiegel — (D) was victorious with 53.39% of the vote, compared with Richard Murray — R with 44.43% and Unity candidate Christopher Otwell’s with 2.18%. Spiegel won the seat held by Republican John Carson.
In a Facebook post, she wrote, “Together, we’ve flipped the Board of Regents for the first time in over 40 years. Now begins the real work: building a better CU that’s affordable, inclusive and stands up for our students, educators, and families.”
While Gallegos acknowledged how every candidate who runs to become a regent campaigns on issues they are passionate about, once they take office, they learn about the operations of the board that may change their timelines.
“I think people have reasons to run and they campaign on those reasons,” he said. “When they actually join a board of nine people, who represent students and campuses, people can find out that the big ideas and reasons that they ran are going to have to wait until they find out more about the job.”
He recalls having that experience when he became a regent.
“Even myself, sometimes your eyes get opened up pretty big,” Gallegos said. “The things you said you were going to do are already being done or it’s going to take some learning.”
Democrat Nolbert Chavez, a former state legislator, ran unopposed in District 7.
The flip in parties within District 6 gives the Democrats the majority on the Board of Regents, which Gallegos said will have some impact on board operations.
“I think a different majority will make different decisions,” he said. “For myself, the important thing is that we are elected to serve the University of Colorado and the students to make it affordable and accessible. Our decisions are based on that.
“This year it’s three outgoing chairs, which makes it more difficult getting people up to speed,” he added. “Every board has a schedule of when you start and drop off so you have some people who remain on the board. It just happened that three dropped off.”
Gallegos called the change in the board chairs fairly substantial, but as the chair of the board, he wants to make sure the predecessors are prepared.
“We have three new regents and I want to make sure we welcome them to the board and do work with them ahead of time, so they can hit the ground running at our first meeting in mid-January.”
Meanwhile, the standing board will conduct business as usual, with their next board meeting on Nov. 12. One item of business is to hire a new treasurer and audit vice presidents. The board will also recognize the efforts of the three outgoing board members, who have served a combined 26 years.
As the CU Board of Regents prepare for a transition in the coming months, Gallegos said it’s important they remain focused on their role within the university system.
“When you get nine diverse people together, there’s a lot of talents, personalities and professions,” he said. “I think the biggest challenge is that we need to do whatever we can to operate as the best board we can for CU and the students.”
A state map of congressional districts can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y3pny445.
