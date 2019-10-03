Denim & Diamonds Casino Night is a fundraiser to help support End of the Trail Rescue and Dream Catcher Therapy Horse Program, with numerous live auctions, a silent auction, dancing and gaming during the night on Saturday.
There will be black jack, craps and texas hold’em games available. Chips are bought to play in the games, then winning chips are cashed in for tickets for drawings in a game of chance.
Some of the items up for auction will be a Rolling Stones signed guitar, an Abbey Road Beatles Album, a boxing glove signed by Muhammad Ali and Broncos, Cowboys and Patriots Legends signed helmets. These items will have starting bids which cover the cost of the item that Dream Catchers must pay, then they go to the highest bidder. There are numerous other donated items from local businesses including an AR15 rifle, four Telluride ski tickets, a night stay at the Peaks in Telluride, load of gravel, half a beef, Budweiser mini fridge, George Strait signed photo and more. With the variety of auction items there will definitely be something for everyone.
The Anders Brothers will be playing an eclectic mix of country western and old time rock and roll and dinner will be by Rib City, with a cash bar.
Dinner and dancing is covered by the $45 ticket, and there will be over 70 items in the auctions. Put on your best boots and jeans and enjoy a night at the Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place, Montrose, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.
All proceeds go to Dream Catchers 501c3, a local nonprofit that offers programs for the handicapped, veterans, senior citizens and others and has a second charity which rescues horses.
End of the Trail Horse Rescue takes in senior, unwanted or neglected horses and lets them live out their lives in comfort. This provides a second chance at life for horses that might have died unwanted and neglected. They also educate the public on what horses need, and how to report and recognize animal abuse.
Dream Catchers Therapy Center assists those in medical need. The mission is to create an environment to empower people with physical and mental health challenges through interaction with horses in a unique clinical setting.
Dream Catchers has given to their community for more than 20 years, now the community can give back, have a lot of fun and enjoy some fabulous auction items.
Leslie Brown is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
