Denise Swanson is taking a bittersweet exit on April 8 from Volunteers of America — The Homestead at Montrose, an assisted living community awarded one of the “Great Places to Work” for the third year in a row.
Swanson served at the Homestead as resident director for 10 years out of her 12-year tenure at the community.
Swanson started at the assisted living community as the dietary manager in 2009, but when she served as interim resident director, she realized that there was an opportunity to serve the Homestead at Montrose in a bigger capacity.
Since arriving at the community, Swanson said she is proud of her accomplishments and service to Montrose.
“I’m proud that I was able to help in the kitchen and build the staff there, and then move on to be resident director,” Swanson said.
While Swanson loves her job and had a difficult time deciding to retire, she is proud of the legacy she leaves behind.
From improvements that Swanson orchestrated to remodel the building into a more “homey atmosphere,” to facilitating fundraising that directly benefited the community’s residents, Swanson leaves behind a list of accomplishments.
One such accomplishment was organizing the “Circle of Love” club in Montrose, a club that would facilitate more activities for the community’s residents.
“I’m very proud of when people walk into the building and how nice it looks. When I say the Homestead is the perfect name for it, it is because it’s so homey,” Swanson said.
Swanson’s relationship with Montrose runs deep, and so does her love of service, which reaches beyond the walls of the Homestead.
For Swanson, a person should show support for the community they live in and give back as much of themselves as possible.
Married to former Montrose mayor Rex Swanson, Swanson was known as the Montrose “First Lady” and is proud of the work they have accomplished together.
Swanson served as president on the Montrose Chamber of Commerce Red Coats; created the Montrose casino night fundraiser; was the president of the Kiwanis Club in Montrose; the treasurer of her neighborhood’s Homeowners Association; has volunteered and fundraised for Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Colorado and is a member of Christ Church of the Valley, just to start.
The Swansons, originally from Nebraska, established an alumni association called the San Juan Coloradans for Nebraska in which she serves as secretary and treasurer.
The organization plays an active role in the Montrose community, helping with community events as well as promoting area youth by hosting fundraisers to raise money to award high school students scholarships.
The San Juan Coloradans for Nebraska organization have awarded over $50,000 in scholarships, an achievement that Swanson is excited to have reached.
“Our hearts are still Nebraskan, but we love our home in Colorado and we have no intention of not retiring here. This is our home and this is where we’re going to stay,” Swanson said.
The pandemic was a challenging year for the Homestead, and Swanson and her staff hope for a better 2021.
“The lockdown was heartbreaking,” Swanson said.
Last fall, the community was able to take their residents out of lockdown, but quickly had to return when another COVID case showed up.
“It’s the hardest thing we have to do when we have to tell our residents they have to be locked down again,” Swanson said.
“But I’m very proud to say that we never had an outbreak at the Homestead because we did follow all the guidelines laid out by the CDC and the State of Colorado.”
Through Swanson’s forward-thinking management and calm demeanor, she was able to provide a source of stability in the healthcare environment.
Director of Nursing Lisa Barrientos is both happy and sad for Swanson, her coworker and boss of 10 years.
“It’s a selfish sadness, but I knew it was coming and I’m happy for her.” Barrientos said.
Swanson had invited Barrientos to dinner to give her the news in person, wanting to bring a personal touch for the coworkers who had become family.
“It’s bittersweet. I know that she needs to spend time with family and new grandbabies being born, so I will truly miss her. I can’t say enough good things about her,” Barrientos said.
Staff agree that Swanson’s open door policy and compassionate disposition made her a special part of the Homestead.
“She’s the best boss I’ve ever had throughout my entire working career,” Activities Director Mary Koeman said. “She’s done a great job here; I don’t know who’s going to fill her shoes.”
Staff members said Swanson was fair and consistent, a go-to person everybody could trust, and someone who fought for her residents and staff on all accounts.
Swanson has 21 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five children she’s excited to get to know through her retirement.
She was initially concerned about what she would do next, but once she came to her decision, realized that she needed to be able to travel with her husband, see her family, play more golf and enjoy all the other things in life she has missed out on while working.
“I’m still young and healthy enough that Rex and I can go and enjoy life,” Swanson said.
Retiring is easier said than done, however.
Swanson plans on finding her niche as a volunteer at the Homestead so she can continue to serve the residents.
“This has been a part of my life for too many years to be able to walk away and close the door. I will miss everybody dearly,” Swanson said.
Denise Swanson’s retirement reception will be held at 1819 Pavilion Drive on Tuesday, April 6 from 3 — 6 p.m. Please call the Homestead at 970-252-9359 to RSVP. The reception will be outside on the back patio. Masks and social distancing are required.
