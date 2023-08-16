The Archdiocese of Denver and two of its Catholic parishes are suing the state over its new universal preschool program, alleging they are unable to participate because the state will not allow the religious educational institutions to exclude LGBTQ children and parents.

The St. Mary Catholic Parish in Littleton and St. Bernadette Catholic Parish both operate preschool programs that will not be part of the state’s universal preschool program, since the state requires providers to accept applicants without regard to the family’s religion, sexual orientation or gender identity.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?