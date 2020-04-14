After serving eight years on Montrose City Council, including serving from April 2013 to April 2014 and from April 2017 to April 2018 as mayor, Judy Ann Files will be leaving local government.
Files was born in Montrose but moved when she was 4. After graduating from Western State College, she and her husband, Ralph, moved back to Montrose to continue their teaching careers and raise their family. Files then worked for 38 years in the Montrose County School District before retiring in 2003.
“This has been my family home for about 138 years,” Files said, emphasizing that Montrose was her mother’s family home.
Files has extensive involvement in the community, including the Montrose Chamber of Commerce, Good Morning Montrose!, Montrose Regional Library, City of Montrose Parks Advisory Board, Montrose Public Lands Visitor Center and the Bureau of Land Management. She emphasized that civic involvement is essential to a better understanding of the community as a council member.
“We all have other assignments and appointments, we have other expectations of us... and you have to agree to do those. You have to be out there and meet your constituents,” Files said.
When Files first started campaigning for city council, she said the lack of attendance at work sessions and active communication led to inefficiency, and she hoped to help improve operations.
“It’s so much more functional now. We’ve changed a lot of things about when and how we meet and the expectations of council,” Files said. “I just wanted the council to learn how to talk with each other and collaborate more, so that when you sit down at a table of trust, you can say your own opinions but know we have to come up with one answer that’s best for our community.”
Files originally campaigned for city council in part because she saw a need for improved internet access in the community. She witnessed many people working from home and hoped to expand those career opportunities.
A collaboration between the city and Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) led to expanded broadband access in Montrose, making Montrose a gigabit city (where internet at a speed of 1 gigabit per second is available citywide).
“I’m very proud of that and I’m glad I was involved with it,” Files said.
She also expressed satisfaction with the improvements made to East Oak Grove and how they led to the Hillcrest extension and roundabouts.
For her, one of the most rewarding city improvements, however, was the construction of the Community Recreation Center. After a difficult process and failed ballot initiative the first time, Files said propelling the Recreation District forward resulted in a valuable community resource.
“We passed the resolution, we went out and supported the ballot issue and it passed,” Files said. “And then a lot of those naysayers who said horrible things now are very thankful that we have the recreation center, and I see quite a few of them there.”
Files said the most challenging part of her time on council was facing negativity on social media, especially during the most recent municipal election. She said the spread of misinformation and attack on the city were behind her decision to avoid social media entirely.
“The past three months have been very hard on me,” Files said. “I don’t like it when people want to negatively tear down our community. I’m very emotional about this — I’m very much a part of Montrose and it’s a part of me.”
Files’s advice for future council members is to stay informed, especially by interacting with constituents. She recalled an example of traveling to various locations around the state to gather information about their recycling programs in order to make informed decisions about Montrose’s own program.
“[Council members] have to do their homework. Being on council definitely means reading all of the packets and information we’re given to get us ready for meetings, but also doing the research,” Files said.
Files said she is hopeful for the future of Montrose, as city council has set a precedent that she believes will be conducive to continued improvement in the community.
“I think we’ve set a really good pattern, and now this positivity in Montrose can continue to grow. We have established some protocols, but also with all the things that have happened, it just built this synergy that we and our other partners can build off of,” Files said. “It makes us so much more productive for our community when we work together.”
Although her time with city council is coming to an end, Files plans to stay involved in the Montrose community by continuing her work with The Forum, a weekly, moderated discussion on local issues, as well as staying active in other community organizations and as a volunteer.
“I’m extremely appreciative that our community had enough faith in me that I was elected three times,” Files said. “I’m really going to miss this, knowing what’s going on and what I can do from that point of view to help our community. I definitely will stay involved… I’ll just need to find other ways to help our community grow.”
