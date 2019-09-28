Deputies say they uncovered a trove of illegal drugs and stolen firearms after a domestic violence call and traffic stop Thursday. They went on to arrest Michael Shane Levins, 36, on suspicion of multiple offenses.
According to allegations in his arrest affidavit, Levins said a baggie of suspected methamphetamine he had in his pocket was something he had picked up in his business’ parking lot, but did not know what it was.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputies also arrested Archie Ware Jr. during the same Thursday traffic stop, on suspicion of failing to appear on a firearms charge and failure to register as a sex offender.
On Thursday, the DCSO responded to a home on reports of domestic violence there, allegedly involving Levins and a woman. Levins was not at the scene when law enforcement arrived.
Deputy Kenneth Taylor was returning to the agency that afternoon, when he spotted a vehicle on U.S. 50, with Levins behind the wheel.
Taylor pulled the vehicle over and got Levins to come out to talk about the reported domestic incident. Ware was in the vehicle as well; another deputy arrested him on his warrants.
In making that arrest, the deputy spotted a Mason jar behind the back seat that appeared to have a crystalline substance in it, Levins’ arrest affidavit states.
Taylor then arrested Levins on the domestic violence matter; Levins handed over items he was holding, then withdrew from his pocket “a clear, plastic baggie that contained another clear plastic baggie from what I know from training and experience to be consistent with methamphetamine,” Taylor said in the affidavit.
Per the document, Levins at first said he did not know what was in the baggie, but soon decided to level with the deputy: It was meth and “he told me he had located it in the parking lot at his establishment, Hoolies. Michael told me he was concerned children would find it and (he) figured he’d pick it up to get rid of it.”
DCSO Sgt. Keith Sanders arrived with K9s Oxx and Roo. The dogs conducted free-air sniffs around the vehicle, which reportedly caused Levins to break out in sweat. He told deputies repeatedly the air-sniffs were “illegal,” Taylor said.
“I advised him it was perfectly legal,” the deputy wrote.
One of the dogs alerted on the possible presence of narcotics. Sanders later reported finding several firearms in the vehicle, along with two digital scales with white/brown residue on them. Another deputy reported finding brass knuckles in a backpack.
Within the truck, authorities say they found more baggies containing suspected meth; a baggie with pills, including morphine sulfate; syringes, a tourniquet, spoons and a glass pipe.
Inside of a green bag, authorities allegedly found a syringe loaded with dark-colored liquid consistent with heroin; approximately 50-units-worth.
Among firearms were three shotguns, plus a short-barrel, sawed-off shotgun; a handgun with loaded magazine and a loaded revolver, the affidavit says.
A check showed some had been reported stolen and a DCSO deputy told Taylor he thought they had been taken during a burglary.
In total, the DCSO says deputies recovered 282 grams of meth; 21 grams of psilocybin mushrooms; about 2 grams of suspected heroin, plus two loaded syringes.
In addition to the firearms, a Taser was found, the DCSO said.
Levins’ truck was seized and towed to an impound lot, where it will be processed for further evidence.
“These cases take quite a bit of followup investigation,” Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said Friday.
“Our investigation will continue to follow up on the stolen firearms and drug end of it. We’ll go from there. We’ll continue to look into it and follow the leads that the investigator uncovered.”
Levins was booked into jail on suspicion of multiple felonies: distribution of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of dangerous weapons by a previous offender and possession of a dangerous or illegal weapon.
According to his affidavit, Levins has a 2006 conviction for drug possession.
Thursday, he was also held on suspicion of possessing a dangerous or illegal weapon as a misdemeanor-level offense and of the misdemeanor offense of possessing a defaced firearm, plus the petty offense of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Formal charges have not been filed.
Levins was held on a $30,000 bond. He is due in court Oct. 2 to have an attorney appointed.
Ware has a court date Oct. 4.
In an agency news release, the sheriff said said he was proud of his deputies who showed situational awareness and initiated the stop. They went “beyond the obvious to locate these drugs and stolen firearms,” Mark Taylor said.
“Sgt. Sanders and K-9 Roo and Oxx continue to be an outstanding asset to Delta County by diligently combating drugs in our county.The sheriff’s office is committed to doing everything possible to combat illegal drugs in and around our communities.”
The situation posed an inherent threat to public safety, Mark Taylor added Friday.
“Anytime that deputies are responding to, No. 1, a domestic violence situation and, No. 2, this amount of drugs and loaded firearms in a vehicle, then the inherent dangers are high,” he said.
“This is something we’re seeking more and more in Delta County and we’re committed to doing everything we can to combat the drug issues in Delta County. We’ll continue, with the help of Sgt. Sanders, Roo and Oxx, to do everything we can.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.