In response to District Attorney Seth Ryan’s announcement last week that the deputy who shot and killed Paige Schmidt Pierce on April 9 will not be prosecuted, Pierce’s family is planning on seeking legal action. Kevin Mehr, the attorney hired by the family, said that the bodycam footage “speaks for itself — Paige’s death was completely avoidable.”
“No officer should ever fire into a moving car. No person should ever lose their life for not having license plates. We demand justice and will be filing a civil lawsuit soon.”
Deputy Nolan Davis initiated the pursuit on Colorado 92 just west of Hotchkiss when noticed a car without plates driving closely behind another vehicle. Davis said that Pierce failed to yield to him and she began driving away at a high speed. After her tires on the driver’s side of the vehicle had been deflated by spike strips, Pierce turned into a dead-end private driveway.
[For a full recap of the events on April 9, 2021 and the District Attorney’s reasoning, click here.]
Davis, traveling behind her, exited his vehicle to attempt a pursuit on foot. In the DA’s report, Davis recalled that he thought Paige had possibly exited her vehicle to flee on foot. But a second after he had gotten out of his vehicle, Paige’s car came towards him. Davis reached for his gun and fired eight shots, three of which struck Paige and killed her immediately.
Mehr suggested that firing at a moving vehicle is ill-advised.
“A bullet is never going to stop a car,” Mehr added. “All it does is make the situation more dangerous because it incapacitates the person behind the wheel. Something the size of a jelly bean is not going to stop a moving 3,000 - 4,000 pound vehicle.”
Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said that under the agency’s use of force policy, shooting at a moving vehicle is prohibited, with the exception of when deadly force is involved.
In the report, Davis said that he felt trapped and that Paige’s car was going to kill him, which Taylor said counts as deadly force.
Mehr said that the damages sought in this lawsuit are still to be determined.
“There's nothing that brings someone back,” Mehr said. “No amount of money, no one getting fired is going to recreate a life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.