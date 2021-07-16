Despite last year’s enrollment drop, MCSD looking forward to the fall

Overall enrollment in Montrose County School District dropped by 318 students, or 5.7%, from the 2019-20 to 2020-21 school year. The steep decline in Montrose mirrors what happened around the rest of the state: total enrollment dropped in public schools for the first time since 1988, most drastically in younger grades.
“This is the largest drop in enrollment we have seen in the history of Montrose and Olathe Schools, so I believe that this drop is 100% related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jessica Beller, the district’s director of instructional services.
The enrollment decline was more pronounced among younger and non-minority students.
While high school enrollment declined by only seven students, the elementary and middle school enrollment both decreased by 8%. Among minority students, enrollment declined by 1.6%, but non-minority enrollment dropped by 8.8%.
Some schools suffered greater enrollment declines than others: Pomona Elementary and Vista Charter School’s enrollment shrunk by more than 15%. All schools in the district experienced some form of reduced enrollment except for Montrose High School and Peak Virtual Academy, which grew by nearly 10% to 204 students after three years of declining enrollment.
However, families who opted to enroll their children in full-time virtual education may have registered with the plethora of other public remote schools in Colorado, which is allowed under the state’s open enrollment process. Even if the students were still located in Montrose, they did not count as students in the district.
To re-engage students and families, the district is deploying a variety of strategies, from hiring new people to call families directly to working on new outdoor options.
Why did it happen?
Before the start of the 2020-21 school year, the district prioritized getting students back in the classroom. All elementary students could return full-time, whereas middle- and high-school students were on a hybrid, cohort-based schedule for the majority of the year.
In accordance with state guidance, MCSD recommended masks for children in preschool through fourth grade, but mandated masks for all students fifth grade and above. All teachers and staff were required to wear masks through the end of the academic year.
Colorado West Christian School, a private school in Montrose founded in the 1980s, experienced an 11% boost in enrollment last fall from the previous year. Enrollment numbers had already been growing before the pandemic from 94 students in 2018 to 140 students in 2021.
CWCS Principal Tim Dieter noted that the school’s biblical approach to education and smaller size resonates with families.
“We're just a different option for our families,” Dieter said. “Because we're a smaller school, they saw how we handled it and that resonated probably with some of our families a little bit more so [than public school]. I can anticipate COVID was a part of it and I can anticipate that some of the curriculum issues were probably part of it as well.”
Unlike district schools, CWCS did not require masks for students, teachers and staff. Dieter emphasized that the school deployed other preventative measures, such as physical distancing and cohorting, in response to the pandemic.
A section on masks in the parent-teacher handbook includes a warning, in bold, that students wearing face masks should not be chastised by their peers: “Parents need to discuss with their students who do not wear face masks that any negativity toward students who do wear them will not be tolerated.”
Beller speculated that some families upset with the district’s mask policy plausibly transferred to local private schools, but a larger proportion likely converted to homeschooling. However, the exact number of students who are homeschooled is unknown because it is difficult for the district to collect accurate data.
According to Colorado law, families who choose to homeschool their children are required to alert the district in writing at least two weeks before homeschooling begins. Families are required to re-submit annually. However, not all families follow through.
“A lot of times, if a student as a family goes to home-school, we don't necessarily know that until much later. It just ends up being on the onus of the family to contact us, which doesn't always happen,” Beller said.
Why does enrollment matter?
Enrollment counts occur in all public schools every October. To soften the blow of last year’s unexpected drops, the Colorado Department of Education averaged the new count with numbers from previous years.
School districts' state funding is directly tied to how many students are enrolled. Gov. Jared Polis recently signed new legislation that raises average per-pupil funding to nearly $9,000, an 11% increase since last year.
The enrollment numbers also inform the district about programming and staffing needs.
“Not only are we looking at the number of students that we have in our school system, but we're looking at the ages, we're looking at their language needs and if they have any special needs as well,” Beller said.
Looking into the future
The school district is still waiting on more than 500 families from last year who have not yet registered. The district is taking a proactive approach to avoid last-minute staffing shuffles and a further slide in enrollment that occured last year.
“We anticipate that many of these families will return, but because our programming and staffing depends on enrollment, we are making personal phone calls to each of these families,” Beller said.
District representatives have made contact with approximately 320 families so far. They have left messages for another 60-80 families, and the rest of them were unreachable.
So far, approximately 170 families have indicated they will return to school in-person, but around 100 are still waiting on the official public health guidance that will be announced in early August to make a decision.
Meanwhile, CWCS is experiencing a 30-student jump since last year. Dieter estimated that another 10 or so students would be enrolled before the start of the school year, bringing the total number of students to 180.
The district is hoping that a multi-pronged approach of direct engagement with families, bolstering outdoor learning opportunities, continuing to offer online-only schooling and partnering with a company that assists students struggling to graduate will offset enrollment losses incurred during the pandemic.
“We're super excited to start our school year again fully in-person in August, and be able to just keep moving forward supporting our students and our families,” Beller said.
