Just a little over a week remains before Montrose High School teams (girls and boys basketball, wrestling and girls swimming) in Season B (winter) kick off the 2021 season, which found a late January start following a pair of postponements. (The winter sports season was set to start Jan. 4, but Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment decided to postpone play due to a statewide rise of COVID cases.)
The start of practice began this week, and competition starts Jan. 25. MHS boys and girls basketball and wrestling start competition on Jan. 30.
Like Season A (fall), Season B comes with a number of modifications to the schedule and postseason format. In basketball, each school will play a 14-game regular season, with league champions automatically qualifying for the postseason. In 4A, the bracket will be 32 teams.
As per fan attendance, Montrose County remains in Level Orange (high risk) on the state’s COVID-19 dial dashboard, meaning capacity restrictions are 25%, or 50 people, for indoor seated events. The 50 person capacity includes players, coaches and trainers from both teams, as well as officials.
With the restrictions in place, only home (Montrose) fans will be allowed as spectators during winter sporting events at MHS, Montrose County School District Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins confirmed on Monday. Each Montrose player will be given four tickets that can be dispersed to their choosing.
Per the variance issued by CDPHE, prep basketball players must wear a mask during play, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced last week.
According to Colorado Preps, the requirement motivated a Colorado superintendent advocacy group to issue a letter and questions to CDPHE and CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green, with input coming from parents, athletes and community members.
(For wrestling, mask wearing is not required during matches as there are health concerns the masks may interfere with the athlete’s movements. The athletes must wear the masks until the match starts, and must put them back on upon completion.)
Other wrestling modifications include a max of eight teams in attendance at regular season tournaments, a max of 20 duals and an eight-person bracket at the state tournament that includes full consolation.
The official preseason polls from CHSAA, released on Monday, ranked Montrose boys basketball No. 7 to start the season. The Indians reached the Sweet 16 last season and finished 20-5, including 7-1 in league play, tied with Fruita for 1st in the conference.
On the girls side, MHS finished with 47 votes, the most of any school not placed in the top 15.
For more information and guidelines on Season B (and Season C and D), visit chsaanow.com.
Basketball
• 1A — 5A: 14-game varsity season and 12-game for junior varsity.
• Players limited to 76 quarters played (this excludes overtime and playoff games).
• CHSAA seeding index will determine playoff-bound teams in each class.
• Masks are required to be worn during play.
• Regular season ends March 6.
Girls swimming
• Schools can only compete against teams within their own league.
• Max of seven meets, plus league.
• 20 qualifiers per event in each classification
• Qualifiers for state will be based on time from the regular season.
• Regular season ends March 6.
Wrestling
• Regionals will be a 16-man bracket over two days.
• First and second place wrestlers automatically qualify for the state tournament.
• Regular season ends March 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.