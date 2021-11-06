Groundbreaking of the HUB at Montrose Crossing, a proposed 500-unit multi-family and senior living housing development, is expected to commence in February 2022, according to Matt Miles, developer of the project and founder of Leadership Circle, LLC.
The project, located on a 35-acre parcel on the corner of 6450 Road and Cobble Drive, was originally scheduled to break ground in March 2021.
The City of Montrose Planning Commission, after nearly 14 hours of review and public comment for the project, approved the planned development application in February with conditions — reduce the project’s density to 7 units per acre (down from 14 to 15 units per acre) and require all perimeter setbacks be set to city standards (20-feet, the requirement under R3-A zoning for the proposed use).
Miles then scrapped the planned development application since the condition to reduce the project’s density would have sliced the development’s total projected units by half, which Miles said isn’t “economy of scale.” Miles had originally proposed building multiple separate residential structures on a single lot.
“We had to redesign the building and reset the clock,” Miles said of the delay. “I’m a year older and a million dollars poorer than when we should have started.”
Rather than multiple buildings within each phase, the project’s site plan now outlines a single, 160-unit building as part of Phase 1 to be built across from Spruce Point in the southwest corner.
In the southeast section of the project, another 160-unit, single building is planned, a “reflection” of the building to the southwest, Miles said.
Age-restricted housing is expected to be built in the north portion of the parcel, though it is not designed yet and may be slightly larger.
The redesigned outline of the project has amenities initially proposed in the planned development such as a dog park, office and clubhouse and community rooms. Most of the 160 dwelling units in Phase 1 have garages.
Around the project’s perimeter on 6450 Road and Cobble Drive, the landscape plan outlines the placement of deciduous and conifer trees. The vegetation, which is not required, comes after Miles in January said he was willing to use vegetation to mitigate lighting concerns presented by residents of Spruce Point and Cobble Creek, as well as members of the planning commission.
A private entrance, which features a roundabout, is planned to run through the southwest and southeast corner of the project.
According to a memo from a City of Montrose work session earlier this week, site development plans and minor subdivision have been reviewed and approved by the city.
Since Miles’ project features a proposed single-building layout, there is no requirement to bring the plan for review by the planning commission. Under the planned development application, such a move was required, per city code, because Miles’ initial proposal had called to place multiple structures on a single lot.
A development agreement for the project, which was initially proposed by the city in August 2020, hasn’t been approved. City council members are expected to review the proposed development agreement during a regular meeting on Nov. 16.
Originally budgeted at $2.34 million, from the city’s water, sewer and general fund budget, the total in the development agreement has now dropped to approximately $1.78 million.
The nearly $570,000 in savings comes since the project’s first phase has scaled back in proposed units. Initially, the unit total was 192.
The total savings are also available for carryover into the city’s 2022 budget.
Nearly $400,000 is budgeted for permit and and plan check fees, city construction use tax and the construction water fee, though these are waived by the city manager and are not an-out-of-pocket expense to the city.
“Most commercial projects, in order to incentivize them, the city manager, even without council, has the ability to waive a lot of those plan check and sales tax fees,” said Scott Murphy, city engineer.
A little more than $1.7 million is budgeted for the water and sewer and tap unit fees, in addition to the public water and sewer infrastructure.
“We actually end up just paying those out of the general fund to the water and sewer funds,” Murphy said.
During previous planning commission meetings discussing the HUB, Cobble Creek and Spruce Point residents had brought up concerns about the budgeted amount, as well as apprehension about additional vehicle traffic on 6450 Road and Cobble Drive.
The project has met significant pushback from residents of Cobble Creek and Spruce Point. More than a dozen expressed their concerns during a regular city council meeting in June.
Previously, Miles, after moving forward with a straight-zone project with the planned development application scrapped, had plans to break ground last summer and October following multiple delays.
“I feel great about it,” Miles said of the project. “I just regret that it slowed down. Montrose needs housing and we’re behind the curve.”
The apartments from Phase 1 are expected to be listed at market rate.
“It’s always been market rate,” Miles said. “What it does is it provides 160 more dwelling units in the market. It’s not going to solve any single problem, but it’ll create more affordability across the board.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press