A full hearing room Feb. 22 for the gravel pit special use permit application. The county denied the permit about a month later. The applicant filed suit April 20. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Because Montrose County failed to follow the law when commissioners denied a special use permit for the Farm Road Source gravel pit expansion, the court should reverse the flawed decision, a freshly filed lawsuit alleges.
Pleasant View Properties LLC, which owns the intended pit site, filed suit in Montrose District Court April 20, in the complaint calling the denial arbitrary and capricious, as well as “devoid of any adherence to the standards in the Montrose County Master Plan and Code.” The plaintiff seeks a judicial review and a finding that the county did not follow its own codes; that the decision is not supported by evidence in the record, and that the county misapplied the law, so the denial should be reversed.
“The decision of the BOCC (Board of County Commissioners) is unlawful and must be set aside,” plaintiff’s attorney Sam Starritt wrote in the complaint.
Montrose County does not comment on pending litigation, Communications Director Katie Yergensen said.
After several public hearings earlier in the year — marked by strong opposition from homeowners near the proposed pit’s site at Maple Grove and 58.75 roads — Montrose County Commissioners Sue Hansen, Roger Rash and Keith Caddy voted “no” on the permit application.
Approval would have cleared the way for Rocky Mountain Aggregates to mine gravel in agricultural/rural zoning on up to 118 acres, in phases, on behalf of Pleasant View Properties LLC. According to a general warranty deed obtained from the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder, Pleasant View Properties purchased the property, mineral rights and about 296 shares of Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association irrigation water for $4.54 million in 2022. (The applicants would still have needed to win state approval and meet other legal standards before being able to operate the pit and its proposed, portable batching plant.)
The special use permit lifespan would have been 60 years; backers estimated being able to produce 250,000 tons of gravel in 2024, increasing by about 5% per year. The applicants said they would mine in phases, reclaiming the land for agricultural uses as they went; at the public hearings, neighbors were dubious.
Opponents repeatedly raised concerns over dust, traffic, the use of irrigation water for plant operations, and poor soil/slope stability, as well as property and scenic values they said would be destroyed. More than 1,300 people signed a petition opposing the pit; vocal opponents included engineers and attorneys.
Miles, along with his team of attorneys, an engineer, a real estate expert and Rock Mountain Aggregates’ Manager Zane Luttrell pushed back. They said the permit application complied with the land use code, that several special conditions were in place to protect the public, and that gravel is a much-needed commodity as growth explodes on the Western Slope.
The Montrose County Planning Commission was first to shoot down the permit application; that board’s majority voted not to recommend approval to the county commissioners. Member David Seymour, who recused himself from the discussion, ultimately stepped forward at a Montrose Board of County Commissioners’ hearing to speak in favor of the permit.
On March 27, Hansen, Caddy and Rash gave their answer, denying the special use permit on the grounds it could be detrimental to public health, safety, welfare or injurious to property.
Less than a month later, Miles brought his legal action.
He did not comment on the litigation itself, but said he would avail himself of the legal system. “Thank goodness we still have a system where the cold, blue steel of the law will be held up against our application and a judge will rule on its merits,” he said. “I don’t believe we have totally lost control yet.”
The complaint states the county’s own planning staff correctly determined a properly permitted gravel pit in the proposed area would be consistent with the master plan (a guiding document for growth), land use designations, and zoning regulations applicable to gravel mining mitigation.
In addition to alleging the county did not make specific findings of facts and acted capriciously, the suit contends commissioners violated the law by not adopting written findings that spelled out which code provisions the special use permit application failed to satisfy.
The suit further accuses the defendants of holding conversations about the permit application “without proper notice to all parties and not on the public record,” which is prohibited.
In addition to asking the court to reverse the county commissioners’ decision, Pleasant View Properties is seeking attorneys’ fees and costs.
No court date had been set in the matter as of Tuesday. A response from the county is not due yet.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
