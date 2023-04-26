BOCC continues gravel pit decision

A full hearing room Feb. 22 for the gravel pit special use permit application. The county denied the permit about a month later. The applicant filed suit April 20. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Because Montrose County failed to follow the law when commissioners denied a special use permit for the Farm Road Source gravel pit expansion, the court should reverse the flawed decision, a freshly filed lawsuit alleges.

Pleasant View Properties LLC, which owns the intended pit site, filed suit in Montrose District Court April 20, in the complaint calling the denial arbitrary and capricious, as well as “devoid of any adherence to the standards in the Montrose County Master Plan and Code.” The plaintiff seeks a judicial review and a finding that the county did not follow its own codes; that the decision is not supported by evidence in the record, and that the county misapplied the law, so the denial should be reversed.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

