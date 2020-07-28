Dick Mueller makes fresh brittle weekly to sell at the Montrose Farmers Market

As rain fell over Montrose Saturday morning, grandpa made his way over to the Lady Bird Baking Company stand and bought two chocolate chip cookies before heading back to his stand at the food market.
Dick Mueller, 90, enjoyed his Saturday morning breakfast as he waited for the food market to open up at 9 a.m.
“He’s kind of the Cookie Monster,” said Heather Crane of the Lady Bird Baking Company. “Religiously that’s his breakfast.”
Mueller has been setting up Grandpa’s Peanut Brittle stand at the Montrose Farmers Market since 2014, serving various flavors of brittle, hard tack and pizzelles. But he has been making peanut brittle for nearly 20 years.
Throughout the week, Mueller wakes up at 5 a.m. to begin making a batch of brittle for the upcoming Farmers Market.
“It gives me something to do,” he said. “I just like doing it. It keeps me young and out of trouble.”
Mueller, or grandpa as everyone refers to him, started this business venture with his wife Lorraine.
“We started making it for gifts for Christmas and throughout the year,” he said.
After former Gov. John Hickenlooper signed the Cottage Food Act, Mueller was taking his wife’s unwanted items to the Classy Closet. They had just made a batch of peanut brittle, so Mueller decided to take the employees some to enjoy.
“They said, ‘You ought to sell it,” Mueller said. “I told them, ‘Well if I’ve got insurance and everything, It’s got to have a name.’”
“Well everybody at Long John Silver’s calls us grandma and grandpa and I said, ‘That’s it. Grandma and Grandpa.’ That’s the way we picked out the label,” he added.
Lorraine died 10 years ago and now his granddaughter Michelle Deanne helps at the stand.
Throughout his time running the business, Deanne said he keeps adding new products and has shown her some of the family secrets behind the brittle.
“I love to see him making the brittle and candy,” she said. “I’m honored to learn his process of his candy making because he just doesn’t let people in on that.”
With 1930s and 1940s music playing in the background, Deanne helps her grandpa roll out the brittle and candy before packaging them up.
“He’s 90 years old and he makes all this fresh every week,” Deanne said. “I just love the old music from the 30s and 40s we listen to when we’re making candy and I love hearing his stories and seeing his giving heart.”
Making the coconut peanut brittle is one of the more challenging flavors Mueller said.
“The coconut peanut brittle sets up so fast, rolling it out is quite a chore,” he said.
“He uses a marble roller and uses all of his weight to roll it out,” Deanne added.
Grandpa’s Brittle stand features four types of brittle: coconut peanut brittle, cashew brittle, pecan brittle and peanut brittle. Customers can also purchase plain and rum flavored pizzelles and Grandpa’s Hard Tack candies, which are like Jolly Ranchers. Some of the Hard Tack flavors are root beer, fireball cinnamon, cinnamon, grape and a variety pack.
“You let the hard tack melt in your mouth or you’re going to go to the dentist,” Mueller said.
Once Mueller and Deanne finish their day at the Farmers Market around 2 p.m., they head home and unpack all their supplies and relax. Sunday is usually a restful day as Mueller only makes three to four batches of brittle.
Customers can order ahead of time and then come pick up their goodies at the Farmers Market. Contact Mueller at 970-596-2725, by email at grandpaspeanutbritt@gmai.com or check them out on Facebook at Grandpa’s Peanut Brittle and Candies, LLC.
Selling something sweet at the same location for the past five years has brought Mueller and his granddaughter Deanne closer together and continues to bring a smile to Mueller’s face as returning customers can’t get enough of Grandpa’s Brittle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.