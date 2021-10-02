Montrose County School District is contending with a labor shortage, which a plethora of businesses have been dealing with since the start of the pandemic.
One in four substitute teaching jobs are going unfilled, leaving the responsibility to fill in to other school staff members — even school principals have been stepping into classrooms when needed.
To alleviate the labor crunch, MCSD has increased compensation and has introduced incentives for new hires. But is that enough?
The shortage of substitute teachers is not just affecting MCSD but has been crippling public schools around the state and the rest of the country. Moreover, a dearth of job applicants has been affecting local and national businesses, across all industries.
“It’s not only an education industry issue,” MCSD Director of Human Resources Michelle Pottorff said. “It’s not just our school district, it’s not just restaurants. It’s just across the board.”
Lesley Hallenborg has been working as a substitute teacher for the school district for 30 years. She resumed substitute teaching when in-person instruction resumed in August 2020, but she intentionally chose working with high school students because she figured they would be more compliant with wearing masks.
“I would normally interact with the kids and go around, but I was trying to stay as safe as possible so I kind of just stayed in my little zone with my mask on and didn’t have much interaction last year,” Hallenborg said.
Hallenborg said that she’s still wearing her mask this year and is still not interacting as much as she was with students as she was before the pandemic out of an abundance of caution for her elderly mother.
“The school district tries to make it as safe as possible, so we hope that’s safe enough,” Hallenborg said.
Pottorff speculated that COVID-related concerns could be why some substitutes may be reluctant to return to the classroom. Also, the federal unemployment benefits that expired at the beginning of September could have been holding people back from returning to the workforce, but the district hasn’t noticed a surge in new hires.
“I think a lot of us were kind of holding our breath for that and thought we would have more of an influx right now,” Pottorff said. “We’re not really seeing that — yet.”
Before the pandemic, the district was not able to fill all of the substitute positions, but the rate was significantly higher than today.
In addition to needing substitutes to fill in for teachers when they need time out of the classroom for dentists’ appointments and maternity leave, the pandemic heightened the demand for substitutes because of mandatory quarantines, which can take students — and teachers — out of classrooms now for up to 10 days.
Chris Lehman, the principal of Pomona Elementary, also attributed the lack of available substitutes to changes in the district’s sick leave policy.
If a staff member or student is experiencing any potential COVID symptoms, new policy implores them to stay home for 72 hours after symptoms start improving out of an abundance of caution.
On Oct. 1, 14 staff members across the district were in quarantine because of possible exposure, as well as 247 students. Since the start of the school year, 101 positive cases have been reported, including 17 staff members. No new cases among staff have been recorded in the past two weeks.
When teachers are out and a substitute cannot come in, principals, support staff and other teachers are left to supervise classrooms.
But this adversely affects some of the students who need their help the most.
“The hard part is that it really stretches our resources: all those people have specific kids and people that they serve,” Lehman said. “They don’t get to put their full effort into their job, so that makes it tough.”
Lisa Huisjen, Pomona’s literary interventionist, works with children struggling with reading and writing skills individually and in small groups. She said that she has less time to spend with those children when she’s pulled to fill in for a teacher.
“We would do what we needed to do to make it work, but it’s not always the best,” Huisjen said.
An abrupt switch to remote learning in spring 2020 and unexpected quarantines when many students returned to school last fall caused unprecedented disruptions to students’ educational process, reflected in the overall dips in the test scores from spring 2021. Huisjen said that she’s been helping students recoup what they missed while learning remotely or stuck in quarantine.
“We’re working hard with them to get them caught up and so are their classroom teachers,” Huisjen said.
Huisjen has been working at Pomona for the past 18 years. Before the pandemic, she said she’s only had to substitute teach “once or twice.” Since students returned from remote learning, she’s had to step into classrooms much more frequently, sometimes multiple times per week.
Huisjen is one of many staff members who have taken on extra responsibilities and given up free time to step in for students.
“Even though we’re contracted to have that time, some people sometimes give up their plan time to make it work because everybody here is so devoted to making it work and doing what’s best for kids,” Huisjen said. “So we do it, but if we could get some more subs, that would be ideal.”
The district has already taken concrete action to attract more substitute teachers.
Compensation has been increased from $110 per day to $120 and the district is offering to waive fingerprinting fees up to $60 for the next 25 who sign up and teach for a minimum of three days.
Pottorff also said that the district is considering implementing incentives to compel substitute teachers to work on Fridays, which are the most difficult days to staff classrooms.
Current teachers can receive a small amount of cash for referring someone they know to the substitute program.
Substitute teachers are not required to have a teaching certificate — a high school diploma is the minimum requirement. Prospective substitute teachers can be inside classrooms within approximately one week after submitting their application and their fingerprints are processed.
Lehman said that when people come in to substitute teach, they will receive ample support from teachers and support staff.
“Our teachers are professionals, so if you were to be a substitute in a classroom, we have very strong plans, resources and support,” Lehman said. “When I have a sub in our building, I make sure that I check in multiple times throughout the day to make sure they have what they need … We’re not going to leave them out there, just hanging out.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.