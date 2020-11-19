Students often struggle with finding an outlet for their challenges and emotions, particularly now as they navigate through COVID.
Sheridan Loyd is on a mission to provide her students with one of the most therapeutic outlets available: Music.
Loyd acts as the Director of Bands at Montrose High School, where she teaches two concert bands, two jazz bands, and the “Pride of Montrose” Marching Band.
Loyd received her undergraduate degree in music education from Miami University in Ohio, where she led the band’s nationally televised performance in the 2013 Presidential Inauguration Parade and performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2011.
She then went on to earn her master’s degree in music, in wind conducting, at Colorado State University, where she served as a graduate assistant with the university’s marching band.
Loyd was the Director of Bands for the Estes Park School District, where she taught fifth-12th grade bands, jazz bands, and marching bands.
During her time at Estes Park, the concert bands saw superior ratings at the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) Large Group Festival.
She led the bands into multiple wins and achievements, even winning Estes Park School District Teacher of the Year in 2018.
While Loyd has experienced success and achievement through her love of music, it’s her love of Colorado that brought her back to the colorful state.
“I loved growing up here,” Loyd said.
“I realized I loved music pretty early on. I played piano in first grade and clarinet in fourth grade. Being a part of an ensemble and something bigger than myself was so special.”
In high school, Loyd became a section leader and drum major.
“This made me realize my love of teaching and I knew this was what I was meant to do,” she said.
Loyd now sits as the Colorado State Chair for the National Band Association while also helping her students overcome the hurdles the pandemic has presented to them.
“It’s challenging right now because students are remote,” Loyd said. “With the rising technology demand and less contact for everyone, students need this outlet more than ever. We will be seeing long-term effects for years to come and we need to find solutions for students to express themselves.”
Loyd said that although competitive marching band was canceled around mid-July, students could still practice the music for the show and worked to perform however they could.
As for masks, the band used what are called “playing masks,” which include a flap where a player can insert a mouthpiece.
“In fall, we could start doing drills on the field,” Loyd said.
“Every step of the way, we have found ways to adapt. For example, in August, band camp sectioned off into four sections, or ‘quadrants.’”
Sectioning off was a significant challenge for the band, as the band was composed of 100 students.
Loyd said the students treated the football field as a four-quadrant grid.
This strategy continued for months before the sections could hear one another.
“So the flute section couldn’t hear the trombone section,” Loyd said. “We are one of the only schools in the state who could put together a show.”
The band’s final performance of the season was Nov. 13, and Loyd couldn’t be prouder of her students — confident that their work and positive attitudes this season will put them in a great place for next year.
For Loyd, music is an art form.
“Art is a way to express things you don’t necessarily know how to express, especially through music,” she said.
“There’s so much of yourself you’re putting into music. It’s less defined, more abstract, but so fulfilling.”
