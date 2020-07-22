Dissent, support as Montrose County defends refusal to adopt new through-the-fence agreements at airport

Montrose Regional Airport cannot allow through-the-fence operations from off-airport property, officials explained Monday, sparking pushback, support and at times terse exchanges.
“It seems like there is a ton of hostility,” Ryan Gilbert, market president of Bank of Colorado remarked when the public was invited to speak at the Montrose County commissioners’ work session.
As part of a work session, Aviation Director Lloyd Arnold presented information about through-the-fence operations in wake of an earlier county decision that caused vaccine developer COVAXX to scuttle plans to build its new headquarters at 1 Creative Place, next door to the airport.
COVAXX had wanted direct airport access to speed transport of supplies and people, and was on a short timeline commissioners said they could not accommodate.
Further, citing Federal Aviation Administration guidance — and with the ghosts of a multi-year anti-trust suit brought by former 1 Creative Place tenant JetAway Aviation lingering — commissioners told COVAXX principals to use the building however they wanted, but that they would have to drive their equipment from the airport to their location.
But questions from the public followed the county’s decision and Montrose Economic Development Corp., which had worked with COVAXX, also wanted answers.
Arnold prepared a lengthy memo, explaining that fewer than five airports nationwide have through-the-fence agreements allowing off-site businesses direct access and that the FAA frowns heavily on such agreements, which can put airport sponsors like Montrose County afoul of federal grant assurances that prohibit exclusive rights.
There is no “process” for a through-the-fence agreement because these kinds of agreements are not recommended by the FAA and after several years battling JetAway over airport access and its failed bid to become the county’s fixed-base operator for general aviation, the county does not want a repeat, it was said.
Although Montrose County prevailed in the federal suit, the cost ran into the millions.
Currently, one business, Western Skyways, operates through the fence, an agreement Arnold said was put into place years ago. Western Skyways has been a good operator, abiding by rules and regulations, he said, but the county doesn’t see that as a reason to allow more through-the-fence arrangements, under which operators are not covered by the airport’s grant assurances.
Businesses have the opportunity to lease parcels on the 50 acres available on airport Arnold said, although Montrose Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Sandy Head later noted none of that acreage has a building that’s good to go for an aviation-based business, like 1 Creative Place.
It would be dereliction of duty to just allow new through-the-fence agreements in light of the past, Commissioner Roger Rash said. “We absolutely encourage economic development. We did not stop COVAXX from opening up their doors and entering into that building. We had nothing to do with whether they did that or not,” he said.
He said millions of dollars have been coming into the airport, including for expansion, and the airport is an economic driver. “I would say our aviation director is doing one whale of a job,” Rash said.
Head said the issue extends beyond COVAXX and is instead about a good-faith investment made to spur aviation jobs.
In the 1990s, MEDC bought four lots next door to airport when the airport did not have the funds to do so. The entity now owns two of those lots. Two others are privately owned.
Head and her husband, Al, own the building in which Western Skyways now operates, she disclosed. The previous owner of 1 Creative Place was not Al Head and he was not able to control another person there who was violating the rules, she said, prompting a brief argument with Rash about who was responsible for tugging planes into the 1 Creative Place hangar at the time.
Discussion dipped repeatedly into past actions at the airport, including the county’s agreement to purchase nearby property formerly owned by Mark Young, and MEDC’s attempts to bring in other aviation-based businesses. Head and others said it was time to move forward with a valuable asset that is designed for aviation business, and not be stuck in the past.
MEDC is willing to work with the county to review access agreements and plans to help ensure grant assurances are not violated, she said.
“It’s not about a business. It’s about business in general,” Head said.
But the past does matter when it comes to avoiding costly litigation, commissioners said.
“We’re willing to work with businesses that are willing to work with us,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said.
“This can be an airport property if you want to write a check,” Head said. “Everyone in that (aerospace) park is willing to sell that land. You would have two buildings and the ability to build more. And it could be on-airport. You just have to be willing to pay for it like you paid for Mark Young’s property.”
Commissioner Sue Hansen reiterated there is already on-airport property available for lease.
“If one more person says ‘Don’t let history decide the future,’ I have to take issue with it, because if you don’t look back to what happens … our job as public servants is to balance the risk. We are not standing in the way of anybody developing at the airport,” she said.
“The bottom line is, this county has been built on previous mistakes of other county commissioners.”
MEDC works with companies that are considering moving to Montrose and often operates under confidentiality agreements until there are meaningful decisions.
“We have no idea who you are talking about. There were some other companies that came here that were promised all these grandiose plans that ended up being pretty shady,” Rash alleged, pointing to companies that announced they were coming to town, only to change course later, as issues came to light.
One company, aircraft engine builder EXTRA Aviation, did not have the appropriate FAA type certificates to manufacture when it first announced a later aborted move to Montrose, although it had approval in three countries.
“The bottom line is we are going to manage and take care of our airport as what’s best for our citizens,” Rash said.
It makes sense to spend money on airport expansion, not on off-airport property at “inflated” prices, he also said. “You want us to take money out of our coffers and drop money on a maybe … when we already have an economic driver in that terminal and our FBO. Why would we jeopardize that?” Rash added.
“No one is asking you to jeopardize that,” Head said.
“You are asking us to jeopardize that,” he countered, prompting Head to say the county paid more per acre for the Young land than the asking price for the aerospace park lots.
She added that the 1995 airport master plan suggested the county buy the property and the JetAway building had at the time been designated as the best location for an FBO, although Arnold said the 2017 master plan has changed things, and he cannot unilaterally alter it.
“We need to discover a way to allow economic development through aviation jobs in our county and we do have facilities,” Head said.
“I would suggest that any of those companies deal directly with Montrose County,” Rash said. “ … We don’t need MEDC. That’s my opinion. We’re not going to do business behind closed doors.”
The county should be willing to use an existing asset, Montrose resident and past MEDC president Curt Robinson said, asking why the county couldn’t create an agreement spelling out what happens if the rules are violated.
His remarks prompted Rash to bring up “trust issues” with MEDC.
“Are you really anti-economic development?” Robinson asked.
“For the director of MEDC to call out the board of county commissioners in their meetings and berate us because of something we really had no control over is not appropriate,” Rash said, after answering “no.”
“There’s been enough mud and dirt and crap going on about this airport,” resident Wally Smith said later, calling on commissioners to engage in economic development. “Let’s get over it. Tomorrow’s coming. Let’s bury the axe. We’ve got egos running this thing. Let’s get rid of the damn ego.”
Resident Jim Anderson told the county to “investigate, investigate, investigate” anything coming out of MEDC, while Bill Bennet told commissioners to “Keep your stand the way it is.”
Ron Henderson, a past Montrose County commissioner who served during the time of the anti-trust suit, said there were “phenomenal” difficulties in the past with companies next door to the airport. “I think we are doing exactly the right thing by taking your time and not investing too much in opinion,” he said.
Bill Ramsey speculated that MEDC was just trying to unload at taxpayer expense an “albatross around their neck” — hard-to-sell property.
Although pleased with positive things happening in the county, Scott Damman said he was disappointed that MEDC seemed to support COVAXX, despite a “ridiculous” timeline the company pushed.
“We’ve got a little bit of a COVAXX hangover going on right now. …This is not about economic development, it is about self-preservation,” he said.
But real estate agent John Renfrow wanted to know if there is clear direction he can give a new company that might be interested in a property like 1 Creative Place.
“What do I tell them? …When we have additional in-fighting it makes issues,” he said.
Hansen said that, as one board member, she could not support a through-the-fence agreement, because of the potential for litigation.
“We have an asset in town we would like to use in some way,” MEDC board member Doug Seacat said earlier, asking the county to see a way forward to working together.
“I just wish it were that simple,” Hansen said, again bringing up the consuming litigation of the past. “That’s why we’re here — it’s not simple. Our job is to protect that airport and keep that economic driver going. …. History informs the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.