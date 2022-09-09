District Attorney part of pilot project touting data, transparency

When Seth Ryan became district attorney in the 7th Judicial District, he came face-to-face with a problem most wouldn’t automatically connect with prosecuting crimes.
But Ryan, who has an MBA as well as a law degree, could see it: a data-keeping system that wasn’t always efficient or informative. That made it more difficult to have the numbers and metrics needed to understand where the office has been and to set goals for improvements.
“In the past, it’s been really hard for us to gather data, one, because we just recently (within the past 10 years) have gotten a statewide system as our case management software. But it really wasn’t designed with a database to gather information. And it really wasn’t designed by DAs from a management perspective,” Ryan said Thursday, Sept. 8.
Ryan is one of eight district attorneys in Colorado who signed on to a pilot project called the Colorado Prosecutorial Dashboards. The goal is to better track data in a way that is more transparent for the public and also more usable.
The project is a partnership between the 1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 18th and 20th, judicial districts in Colorado (of 22 judicial districts); the Colorado Evaluation and Action Lab (University of Denver) and the Prosecutorial Performance Indicators Project of Loyola University Chicago. The partners officially unveiled the dashboards on Sept. 8 and the next project phase is to create tools to increase data use in DA’s offices across Colorado.
The move for prosecutorial data dashboards was driven by public demand for more accountability and impartiality, said Don Stemen, Ph.D., Loyola, who is the Prosecutorial Performance Indicators Project (PPI) co-manager.
“Increasingly, prosecutors are expected to take proactive, engaged responses to community problems, reduce disparities in justice outcome, build greater trust through community engagement and increase prosecutorial transparency and accountability,” he said in a provided statement. “This requires robust data-driven prosecutorial work.”
Colorado’s is the first statewide initiative for the PPI. It is grant-funded via the Microsoft Justice Reform Initiative and uses data from the Colorado District Attorneys’ Council. Participating prosecutors worked with researchers and drew on community input to create the dashboards.
The dashboard data are broken out into eight sections. No single data point is intended to provide all of the information about cases and trends; instead, the public is counseled to look at different data points as they connect to one another.
The dashboards are helpful in identifying what is happening, but “why” the trends and patterns are occurring would require a deeper dive, by looking at the data points in relation to one another, the 7th Judicial District’s dashboard (https://data.dacolorado.org/7th/) explains.
Data include information about felony referrals from law enforcement to the DA’s Office; charging and filing; case resolution; diversion and deferrals; sentencing; defendant characteristics, victim services; staffing and caseload.
“When the opportunity came to be part of this dashboard project, I was really excited and I jumped at it,” Ryan said. “ … This is information we need to help us make better decisions in the future.”
The dashboard includes data related to race and ethnicity; this is somewhat limited because data for some races was too sparse to be statistically significant. However, what is available shows Ryan a disparity between Hispanic residents and non-Hispanic white residents, in part due to changes in the law that precluded jails from holding suspects based only on Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers. Ryan expects to soon see improvement in that data.
“The other challenge in this particular data in comparing Hispanic citizens to white citizens is it is proving to be more difficult than we anticipated to classify people’s race and ethnicity,” Ryan said.
Because of statute and the Constitution, prosecutors generally cannot speak to defendants, including to ask them what their racial identity is, he said. They often have to rely on how police or the judicial system has classified the person and a different state law has complicated that.
“We’re attempting to be more accurate in identifying criminal suspects and taking control of that data, not just relying on law enforcement and judicial’s (the court’s) data,” Ryan said.
The data dashboards present a good step forward, however: the hope is that through them, information will be timely enough to be relevant.
“What’s also exciting is in the past, when we’ve had to do these sorts of studies, particularly disparities between races and ethnicities, we’ve had to contract that out with an independent analysis company,” the DA said.
That usually takes a year or more and by the time that kind of study is received, the data tend to be outdated. Setting goals based on old data is difficult and it’s also hard to accurately track improvements.
“The benefit of this dashboard is, I believe, it is updated at least quarterly so that the information is more timely and we can act on that information and monitor almost real-time changes in the data as we jump on that area for improvement,” Ryan said.
He can already see where improvements need to be made. Ryan said the time it takes for a case to reach resolution is longer than he had expected, as is the time taken to dismiss cases that should be dropped.
“We definitely need to improve in processing our cases faster,” he said.
Not every factor that can delay a case lies within a prosecutor’s control — the courts’ schedule and defense motions can cause cases to be continued, for instance. Ryan says, however, he will encourage his deputy district attorneys to better manage their own dockets and make more timely decisions. “I think we can do better as well,” he said.
Ryan said the data dashboard also helps him fulfill his election promises for increased accountability, because it shows what was done, what is being done and room for improvements.
“It really holds our feet to the fire to improve in those areas,” he said.
“There is a commitment in Colorado generally, and certainly among the judicial districts, to data-driven decision-making,” said Lauren Gase, Ph.D., the senior researcher and project director for the Colorado Evaluation and Action Lab, in provided remarks.
“The dashboards are a way to take the data from the case management system and make meaning of it and display it in ways that support transparency and use within each office.”
The 7th Judicial District encompasses Montrose, Delta, Hinsdale, Gunnison, Ouray and San Miguel counties. The data dashboard for the 7th can be found at https://data.dacolorado.org/7th/.
The system level metrics and indicators are at the bottom of the home page, in a large purple rectangle. On the first visit, click the “Learn More” button to be directed to an overview.
“It’s going to be a tool we will rely on heavily the next few years,” Ryan said. “I had no hesitation getting on board, because it’s important to know what we’ve done in the past in order to drive our decisions in the future.
“I don’t think any effective organization can move forward without any information about how they’re performing.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.