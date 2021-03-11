Montrose County School District is taking recent findings from a state-wide assessment on elementary students to improve instruction across the district.
During the regular board of education meeting Tuesday, March 9, Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Jamie Simo and Director of Instructional Services Jessica Beller presented the district-level findings to the board, as well as the two-phase intervention plan they will implement later this spring.
Beller presented the three board goals set up at the beginning of the academic year and whether these can be attained: schools will continue to maintain high participation rates in state testing; district level and standardized assessments will be used to determine learning gaps due to COVID-19 and MCSD will create an intervention plan to mediate learning gaps.
Every year, students take the ACCESS, a language proficiency assessment for English Language Learners (ELLs) and Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS). There were 655 students who qualified to take the ACCESS assessment with 81 students enrolled in the remote learning opting out, Beller said.
“They don’t count against our participation rate, so that’s really 12% of the total number of online students that opted out,” she said. “The percent that actually completed it was 87%, which is lower than what the federal government requires and so we anticipate having some flexibility in our submission and accountability rating based on the reason of COVID.”
The CMAS test is coming up in a couple of weeks with 2,500 students qualifying to take the assessment. Eighty-seven distance learning students have opted out this year.
“Guidance from the CDE (Colorado Department of Education) says that if there are families who chose online and they’re opting out, it’s not going to impact participation rates for the district,” Beller said.
The district has had none of the in-person families opt out of having their child take the assessment as of Tuesday.
Board president Gayle Johnson asked why remote learning families are opting out of the testing this year; this is because students must take the test in-person.
District-level assessments
Dibels is a state-wide assessment for students in kindergarten through third grade that is funded by the Early Literacy Assessment Tool (ELAT). The tool launched in 2013, with MCSD implementing it in 2015. There are 158 districts using ELAT during the 2020-21 academic year.
Students complete an assessment at the beginning of the year as a benchmark to compare with a middle of the year benchmark, which can be thought of as grade-level knowledge at that given point in the academic year. Students’ scores are ranked into four categories: above benchmark, at benchmark, below benchmark or well below benchmark.
Simo noted how the district’s kindergarten data has remained fairly constant over the past three school years, but there has been an increase in students who fall in the well below range this school year. The same can also been seen for first-grade students across the district.
“As you can see, we have quite a few more first graders who dropped to that well below,” Simo said. “That is actually very true of the state as well.”
Second- and third-grade Dibels findings also showed an increase in the number of students within the well below range.
At the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, 632 students — or 44% of kindergarten through third-grade students — fell within the well below range for their grade-level knowledge.
“We want them to move out of that red category and into a yellow or green benchmark, so the data on the right shows where those 632 students went,” Simo said.
Seventy students (11%) moved into the at or above benchmark; 103 students (16%) moved into the below benchmark and 540 students (73%) stayed in the well-below benchmark range. The district’s findings parallel those found at the state level with 13% of students moving into at or above benchmark, 14% moving into below benchmark and 73% remaining as well below benchmark.
Simo also highlighted some successes the district saw as far as student growth from the beginning of the year to the middle on those benchmark skills. Students starting at benchmark who remained at that level was above the national average of 60% for kindergarten, first- and third-grade students. Fifty-three percent of second graders remained at benchmark. Students who started the year above benchmark and stayed there was also above the national average of 60% for the same three grades: kindergarten (69%); first (65%) and third (62%). Second-graders who stayed above benchmark were 47%.
“One thing we notice above all is second grade typically has just one assessment, which is oral reading fluency and so a lot of the other grades show that they have very specific sub-skills they can work on,” Simo said. “When they get to an oral reading fluency test, it’s three connected text passages, so when we think about our second graders, we need to make sure they’re in connected text all through the year.”
To address those students’ needs to mediate learning gaps, the district has created a two-part intervention plan. Intervention will focus on phonemic awareness for kindergarten students and advanced phonics for first-graders.
Starting next week, Simo said each school will have a meeting with kindergarten teachers and interventionists for a two-hour coaching session about changes to instruction over a six-week cycle. First-grade teachers will attend a separate session.
“What we’re asking the schools to do is take that data and the instruction they learned from the coaching session and after spring break they will start close to a five- to six-week cycle with those specific students, which will go right up until we do our end of the year benchmark for Dibels,” she said.
COVID-19 has affected students’ phonemic awareness in kindergarten due to mask use, Simo noted.
“The phonemic awareness one, especially with our kinders we don’t want to say it’s attributed at all to (COVID-19), but (masks) are a real stopper for a kindergarten student to see a teacher form a sound,” Simo said.
From the data, the district determined that all kindergarten and first-grade teachers could remove their masks and wear a face shield during the literacy block. That transition took place roughly three weeks ago.
Staff and students involved in remote learning are also involved in this process. However, the district has noticed a slight increase in online scores because teachers and students can see each other through a screen.
The district will also offer two sessions for summer school; one is scheduled for three weeks in June and one three-week session in July and August. Students in grades kindergarten through fifth who need additional instruction in literacy and mathematics can attend. There will also be a STEM elective as part of the sessions. The district will be sending out over 1,000 invitations soon, but there are only 750 spaces available between the two sessions.
