Nobody’s seen Dale Williams since May 1999, when his pickup truck was found near the confluence of the Dolores and San Miguel rivers.
Today those waters are muddy and below 40 degrees, nearly freezing — not exactly a good place for a swim.
But on March 23 of this year, nearly 24 years after the disappearance, members of the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office’s new dive team took to the river anyway, looking for Dale.
“The water was like chocolate milk,” Sheriff Gene Lillard said. “The visibility was zero.”
And it was the team’s first dive since the five members earned their open-water diving certifications in Salt Lake City.
Many divers make their first post-certification dives on vacation, in crystal clear waters close to sea level with a seasoned instructor nearby. Members of the sheriff’s new team made their's in near-freezing water, strapped to tethers to ensure they didn’t drift down the river as they searched for a nearly 24-year-missing body.
“Once you went underwater, it was lights out,” said Montrose County Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins, a member of the five-person team.
But he said it was what the group had been training for, and why it was created last year. On their first mission, two divers took to the muddy water at a time, while a second team stood by ready to rotate in. The fifth diver kept watch, ready to make a rescue if needed. Around ten support staff were stationed nearby.
Despite the effort, the team didn’t find Williams. But they’re not giving up.
“We’ll go back and dive it again,” Lillard said.
While the sheriff didn’t don his wetsuit that day, he was a member of the office’s dive team close to 30 years ago, long before he was elected. He believes the original group, which eventually disbanded, dove in just about every lake and river in Colorado’s 7th Judicial District.
When Lillard became sheriff four years ago, he decided to bring it back. One of his primary motivations was respect for drowning victims and their families. Without divers, the only way some bodies could be retrieved was by dragging a hook through the floor of the district’s various bodies of water, hoping to snag on the body and pull it out. This never sat right with Lillard.
“There’s better ways of doing that, retrieving a loved one from a lake,” he said.
And sometimes, cold-water drowning victims can be found alive and resuscitated if a team responds fast enough,
Lillard needed to bring back the team.
That goal was realized last year, when applications went out for the team and five members were accepted, four deputies from the sheriff’s office and Hawkins. The team received training from Pirate Pete’s Scuba Shack in Montrose before heading to Salt Lake City to make their certification dives. The Bill Heddles Recreational Center in Delta, as well as the Montrose Recreation District, has offered the use of their pools for further training.
Lillard said the team was funded by the county’s public safety sales tax, including high-quality dive gear for the members.
The team will be used for search, rescue and recovery missions and may also be called upon for underwater crime scene investigations and evidence retrieval. Lillard said while its top priority will be Montrose County, the team may also assist law enforcement agencies throughout the 7th Judicial District.
As summer approaches, he said the members will get a chance to train in various lakes around the region, including Buckhorn Lakes and the Ridgway Reservoir. He also plans for the team to get more formal training and advanced certifications.
For the members, this education is important as there’s a lot to consider before diving into the water — especially in Colorado.
The team is classified as a high-altitude dive team, whose missions take place at over 4,000 feet above sea level. This gives divers extra factors to consider — they can’t stay underwater as long as lower-elevation divers, and must carefully calculate how long they need to rest between dives before going back under.
Miscalculations can be disastrous if not deadly in any dive. And at high elevation, underwater pressure changes can happen faster, meaning divers have to be more vigilant during ascents to avoid coming up too fast without giving their bodies time to adjust.
However, after their first mission, Hawkins said the team is excited to keep learning and working together. They’re already brainstorming how to troubleshoot and train for unfamiliar situations like what they encountered last month.
“We have a lot of things that we want to work on,” he said “One is just the lack of visibility. We were talking about getting some less expensive goggles and painting them brown, like taking spray paint and darkening them and then diving. So we don't have visibility when we train.”