Diversion agreement allows former Ouray County sheriff to have DUI dismissed

Ouray County’s former sheriff will see his DUI case dismissed if he successfully completes the terms of a diversion program.
Lance FitzGerald was accused last November of driving under the influence of alcohol after a night on the town in Ridgway with his former girlfriend, Jamie Johnson.
He called deputies after an argument with Johnson, to allege domestic violence because Johnson reportedly struck him during the argument. Upon arriving at his home, the responding deputy noticed FitzGerald appeared to be intoxicated.
After transporting Johnson into custody for alleged domestic violence, the deputy returned to FitzGerald’s home to administer an alcohol test.
FitzGerald reportedly blew well above the legal limit, although by the time of the test, FitzGerald had consumed more alcohol at his home, which may have affected the test results.
Johnson’s case was dismissed a few months ago, after the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office was unable to serve FitzGerald with a subpoena to obtain his presence for trial, DA Dan Hotsenpiller said.
Hotsenpiller said that despite extensive efforts that included sending an investigator to Ouray County more than once, the office was unable to serve FitzGerald. By the time of Johnson’s pretrial conference, prosecutors did not have their complaining witness under subpoena and therefore could not proceed, Hotsenpiller said.
After a January incident at a Loveland hotel where FitzGerald and Johnson stayed during a Colorado Sheriff’s Association conference, a bipartisan group mounted a recall effort to remove the then-sheriff. (The Loveland police considered the call a disturbance and no charges were filed.)
FitzGerald was ousted from office in June and Ouray County voters chose Justin Perry as the new sheriff.
FitzGerald’s case was prosecuted by the 6th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in La Plata County.
Friday, 6th Judicial District Assistant District Attorney David Ottman confirmed FitzGerald has entered a diversion agreement. Under the agreement, if he abides by the stated terms and conditions for one year without incurring new violations other than traffic infractions, the DUI case will be dismissed.
The terms include an alcohol evaluation, following recommended treatment and performing 48 hours of useful public service.
“A diversion agreement is imposed while a case is still pending and should Mr. FitzGerald not comply, we can file with the courts to move forward,” Ottman said.
Because the case is not yet dismissed, he could not offer specific comment as to why the agreement was reached, but said such agreements are based on careful review of facts and information specific to a given defendant.
“The diversion program exists for low-level offenders and provides them with an avenue to (change) their behavior. We went through that process with Mr. FitzGerald,” Ottman said.
“Hopefully, Mr. FitzGerald is successful. That is our wish for everyone who enters into a diversion agreement.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.