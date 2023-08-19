Lloyd Wenzel never had any doubt he’d make it to his 90th birthday party, which started around noon Friday.

There was just one little thing he had to do first — jump out of a plane.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?