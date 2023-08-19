Lloyd Wenzel never had any doubt he’d make it to his 90th birthday party, which started around noon Friday.
There was just one little thing he had to do first — jump out of a plane.
Around 9 a.m. Friday morning, he saddled up in a red suit, took some last pictures on land with family and friends, and loaded onto the Ultimate Skydiving Adventures plane in Delta for takeoff.
The retired dentist’s feet were back on the ground in less than 20 minutes.
“That was a fast way to spend $250,” he joked.
But Wenzel said the views were awesome all the way down: 360-degree vistas of the stunning Western Slope.
“It was awesome,” he said.
About 15 of Wenzel’s loved ones awaited his return to earth, ready to continue celebrating the milestone birthday. Some said they were glad to be on the ground; many remarked about Wenzel’s enduring love of adventure, skiing and hiking.
“It’s exciting,” said long-time friend Sharon Rasmussen. “I’m not doing it, but I think it’s wonderful for him to do it.”
Wenzel was inspired to make the big jump by the late president George H.W. Bush, who celebrated his 90th birthday in the same fashion in 2014.
And while it was Wenzel’s first time skydiving, even days before he said: “I’m not a bit nervous.” Though he’s never jumped out of a small plane before, he’s returned them successfully to the ground many times as a small-engine pilot and member of the Civil Air Patrol.
Now, he said, aviation’s gotten too expensive. Instead, Wenzel spends his retirement taking advantage of the good health he’s been blessed with, hiking in the summer and making good use in the winter of Telluride’s free ski passes for seniors over 80.
Wenzel hung up his dental tools around 10 years ago, after he initially retired in 2004, only to spend the next decade working part-time at the Delta Correctional Center serving inmates.
He loved the gig — rather than trying to sell anything or run a practice, he simply got to focus on teeth, and his minimum-security patients never caused any problems.
Wenzel practiced for nearly 50 years, most of them in Montrose, having moved to what was then a small town in 1958.
Plenty has changed — both in the town and the world of teeth.
“When I first came here in 1958 it was a one-stoplight town,” Wenzel said. “It was strictly agricultural.”
One of only a handful of dentists on the Western Slope, Wenzel had his work cut out for him educating the community on dental hygiene. He remembers many of his first patients, especially children, already had terrible tooth decay.
At the time, there were no specialists in town. Wenzel said dentists could start a practice with just a chair and an assistant, but “we had to try to take care of everything that came in the door.”
Now, he noted, specialists like pediatric dentists and orthodontists take some of the load off, while public health interventions like fluoridated water have led to sweeping dental improvements.
Montrose is different too, and sometimes this drives Wenzel a little crazy when he’s sitting in traffic on Townshend Avenue.
But, he said, “Everyone who moves here would like to close the gates behind them.”
And though he spent most of his career at his own Cline and Wenzel Dental Group, Wenzel did spend a handful of years serving as a missionary and performing dental work throughout Guam and the islands of the South Pacific, in keeping with his adventurous spirit.
After his latest adventure, the 90-year-old said while he was happy to check off a big bucket list item, he’s not planning another dive anytime soon.