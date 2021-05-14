DMEA and Guzman Energy closing in on local power goal with new 80 megawatt site

Delta-Montrose Electric Association looks to increase its locally generated power sources significantly, once a new solar project being built near Delta is complete.
The cooperative and its power wholesaler Guzman Energy recently announced the development of the Garnet Mesa Solar Project, an 80-megawatt project, to be built 3.5 miles southeast of Delta, that will be capable of producing more than 194,000 megawatt hours of electricity each year — enough to power 18,000 homes.
“It is something we’ve been hoping for,” DMEA Board President Bill Patterson said Thursday.
Patterson said being able to purchase power from the solar project is possible because DMEA is no longer bound by a more restrictive contract with Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, which capped at 5% the amount of power DMEA could purchase from sources other than Tri-State.
“Until we got out of Tri-State, we did not have the capability of being able to do this. We’re doing this with Guzman. It does make it so we can have lower-cost generated electricity,” Patterson said.
The Garnet Mesa project marks the first local renewable energy project to be developed with Guzman since DMEA left Tri-State in 2020.
DMEA will directly purchase a portion of the energy produced by the new solar plant, while Guzman Energy will offtake the rest to meet its loads elsewhere.
“When we started serving DMEA, we made a commitment to building local solar,” said Guzman Energy CEO Chris Riley, in the joint announcement.
“The Garnet Mesa Solar Project, which will serve DMEA and other Guzman loads, demonstrates our promise to customers. We will continue to tailor power solutions for our customers, leveraging both owned and contracted energy sources, to provide the communities we serve with affordable and reliable power.”
Work on the project has not yet begun; it is in the study phase for interconnection. The permitting process with Delta County has been initiated.
Once the solar project proceeds, construction is anticipated to take 11 months and a commercial operation date in early 2023 is expected.
Guzman and DMEA in their announcement touted construction jobs, with an estimated labor head count of 350-400, and property tax of $10 million over 35 years.
The project will also help DMEA reach a goal of approximately 20% local power generation.
“We are very excited about this project,” DMEA’s acting CEO Virginia Harman said in the announcement. “When we transitioned to Guzman Energy as our power supplier, we had three primary goals: rate stabilization, increased local renewable generation and local control. The Garnet Mesa Solar Project helps us achieve all three.”
DMEA will be getting the solar power at a favorable rate, Patterson said, and that should help customers, too.
“Mostly, it helps co-op members in having lower-cost energy available. It’s not something we purchase from outside (area). It’s generated right here in the service territory, which means there will be employment,” he said, referring to both initial construction and ongoing maintenance.
DMEA has its own solar array at its Montrose headquarters, much smaller in scale than is to be built at Garnet Mesa. The Garnet Mesa is utility-scale, Patterson said.
“Here, we’re talking upwards of 80 megawatts, though we’re not putting that in all at once,” he said.
To start with, Garnet Mesa would fall in the 30- to 40-megawatt range — still utility scale — and if the project reaches 80 megawatts, that is a significant chunk of the total power demand that could be supplied.
Although he favors the project because it increases renewable energy options, the cost of service is the driving factor, Patterson also said.
“We’re not doing it because it makes us feel good, we’re doing it because it enables us to provide lower-cost power out to members,” he said.
“ … This is something we’ve talked about for years, but were not able to do while under the Tri-State contract. With Guzman, we have far more flexibility.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
