DMEA begins fire-prevention procedures due to high temperatures and dry, windy weather

Ongoing high temperatures and dry, windy weather prompted Delta-Montrose Electric Association to implement its fire prevention procedures.
The precautionary measures rely more heavily on fieldwork by operations personnel and less on the use of DMEA’s automated and remotely controlled equipment. This special mode of operations greatly reduces the risk of a fire being started by electrical equipment but does come with ramifications: DMEA members may find that power outages last longer than under normal conditions.
“Our fire precaution procedures can extend the length of power outages in some cases. For instance, under normal circumstances, we can reconnect equipment remotely from our office. In fire prevention mode, we require our crew members to have eyes on the equipment before any attempt at restoration. This reduces our fire risk, but does take more time,” said Troy Hall, DMEA operations manager.
DMEA asks for member patience and, when necessary, cooperation. It’s especially important for members to report any issues or damage to DMEA immediately. In many cases, a single phone call can save hours of searching by helping the co-op narrow its focus and pinpoint the cause of an outage. DMEA asks members who observe anything that seems out of the ordinary concerning power lines or power equipment to:
1. First and foremost, stay clear of the area in question;
2. Call DMEA’s main line at 877-687-3632 to report the situation.
“Providing safe and reliable power to our members is our No. 1 priority. But, outages will happen and members should always be prepared – weather, wildlife, cars hitting poles, and the like can all result in outages,” said Hall.
“We ask for our members’ patience and assistance as we reduce fire risk and hopefully get through this time safely.”
