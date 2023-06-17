Delta-Montrose Electric Association anticipates holding rates steady in 2024, giving cooperative members one more year without an increase.

“We understand the impact electric bills have on you individual members, businesses and the economic vitality of all of our communities,” DMEA Board of Directors President Kyle Martinez said Thursday, during the co-op’s annual member meeting at Cedaredge High School.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

What's NABUR?