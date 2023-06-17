Delta-Montrose Electric Association anticipates holding rates steady in 2024, giving cooperative members one more year without an increase.
“We understand the impact electric bills have on you individual members, businesses and the economic vitality of all of our communities,” DMEA Board of Directors President Kyle Martinez said Thursday, during the co-op’s annual member meeting at Cedaredge High School.
“We didn’t experience a rate increase in 2022, nor entering 2023. In fact, the last rate increase that went into effect was in September if 2019. That’s four years of rate stability,” he continued.
“And the news only gets better. We are not projecting any adjustments in 2024.”
That news brought a round of applause from attendees.
“If any of you follow the news in the industry about what’s going on with other co-ops or power companies in Colorado or nationally, there are not many power organizations that are holding rates stable,” Martinez said. “Some of them are not only having rate increases, but multiple rate increases.”
Guzman Energy and Elevate Fiber
Martinez in his remarks said rate stability was one of the reasons DMEA worked to get out from under its former long-term contract with wholesale power provider Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, and search for another. DMEA now contracts with Guzman Energy for its power. The new contract also allowed for more self-generation (power from sources other than Guzman Energy’s) than did the Tri-State contract.
“I can tell you that everything we have ever asked of Guzman, they have delivered,” Martinez said Thursday. “These are the results of that great relationship and the efforts of the board to change what we were doing.”
The power sources are about a 40/60 split between fossil fuels (coal and natural gas) and renewables (solar, wind and hydro) respectively, the board later said, in answering a member’s question.
Last year, too, DMEA retired $3.5 million in capital credits after a seven-year gap. These credits represented years 1991-92. Retired capital credits are returned to members.
Some years are leaner than others when it comes to capital credits — such as when DMEA has to install infrastructure, or when it bought out the Tri-State contract — and the cooperative has needed additional funds, Martinez explained.
The terms of DMEA’s exit agreement, reached in a 2019 settlement, called for the cooperative to pay millions to withdraw.
“That was a pretty big move that we made. But in the years that we’ve had the financial means, those previously booked allocations of years passed have been refunded,” Martinez said.
“ … I just want to take a minute and talk about how awesome it is that we were able to retire capital credits not many years after transitioning to a new power supplier.”
Martinez also highlighted DMEA’s broadband subsidiary, Elevate, which brings fiber to home in designated areas, based on pre-registration numbers. In May, DMEA announced that Elevate availability reached about 150 homes near Garnet Mesa in Delta County, with gigabit speed internet, making that area one of the latest to add Elevate access.
“It’s a very profitable organization, financially stable, which means that it’s not taking the power side to keep it afloat,” Martinez said Thursday.
“There is a figurative term of keeping the lights on, but there is a literal term now as well, in terms of DMEA and that’s Elevate,” co-op CEO Jack Johnston said. “Because fiber optic technology in our networks is based on light and light transfers through the fiber optic network, it’s how data is moved. We also need to keep those lights on.”
Fiber optic availability now is as important as bringing electric service to rural areas once was, he said. “We’re getting to live that through this organization twice, and that’s a privilege.”
Last year, Elevate built more than 200 miles of lines of fiber network and secured $13.8 million in grant funds for an additional 340 miles just in Delta County, Johnston reported. DMEA is plump with state grant money, too, securing 38% of state grant funds awarded to entities like it, or $21.3 million — “a fantastic reflection of our team,” he said.
Elevate is funded and designed to get accessibility to 95% of DMEA members within the next three years, and are aiming for 100%.
2022 also saw deployment of 2 gig and 6 gig service, which made Elevate one of the fastest providers nationwide, per Johnston.
Members question turnover, security
Johnston and Martinez fielded questions from members later Thursday. One man, noting turnover at the executive level in recent years, said he’d like to see more disclosure from the board about those issues.
Martinez acknowledged the concerns and explained that due to liability issues related to employment matters, the board is limited in what it can say, but he publicly discloses what he is legally allowed.
“I won’t blow smoke,” he said. “ … Yes, we have had a couple CEOs in the past few years. Sometimes, that’s the way it goes.”
Martinez said most CEOs for DMEA have lasted between five and seven years and that the cooperative compares favorably to other organizations.
Johnston is the third CEO to helm the cooperative since spring of 2021.
In 2021, the CEO who joined the co-op in 2014 departed under an agreement that followed an unspecified investigation pertaining to what the board at the time only described as “internal issues.”
The next CEO, hired in August of 2021, resigned last July and reportedly moved back East. She oversaw DMEA as it battled back after a cyber attack to its internal network in November of 2021; the board was happy with her work, Martinez said last year.
The board also fielded questions about solar, including its power purchase agreement with Guzman for some of the power being generated through the Garnet Mesa solar project — and infrastructure security, when a Cedaredge resident inquired about transformer vulnerability. He wanted to know if there are protection plans and measures.
Johnston explained that although there are security measures, he could not be specific because that information needs to be protected from those with ill-intent.
“Both DMEA and Elevate experienced growth in consumers and usage and are financially strong and stable,” Johnston said earlier during the meeting.
“ … 2022 was amazingly productive and certainly a successful year and I’m happy to say in the first half of 2023, it’s already looking like it will surpass it.”