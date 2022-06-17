DMEA: Cyber attack in investigators' hands

Federal, state and local authorities are investigating last year’s cyber attack on Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s internal network, cooperative members were told Thursday, at DMEA’s annual meeting.
In fielding security questions asked during the business portion of the meeting, CEO Alyssa Clemsen Roberts said DMEA has built its security “way up” in wake of the malicious attack last November.
The co-op learned last Nov. 7 that its internal network had been compromised, corrupting about 90% of internal network function, plus heavily striking the data and the phone system. The attack initially took DEMA’s SmartHub and electronic bill-pay options offline and created a billing snarl.
Then, as on Thursday, DMEA did not say whether it had paid a ransom to regain control of its network. Clemsen Roberts said that although there is a good idea who or what entity was responsible, she is not aware of whether anyone has been caught.
“We turned over the information to local, state and federal authorities and my hope is that they will get everything that’s coming to them,” she said.
“As far as we know, we turned it over,” DMEA Board President Kyle Martinez said after the business meeting. “We’ve done everything we can do. It’s out of our hands.”
DMEA attorney Jeffrey Hurd said as far as he is aware, the investigation is ongoing. “We turned things over to law enforcement. I trust they’re pursuing whatever leads they have,” he said.
The cyber attack did not affect the power grid. A meeting attendee earlier Thursday asked what is being done to protect that.
Clemsen Roberts, in explaining how DMEA built up protections, said the co-op added more security protocols, polices and practices. A new position has been hired to assist that and is to start in about two weeks. DMEA also has a security consultant and continues security training.
“We have multiple firms that are watching our back from the outside. We are, I absolutely assure you, taking the threat seriously,” Clemsen Roberts said.
“I can’t promise that it won’t happen again. One thing I can tell you all with certainty is that the position we are in, to something like that happening, is a thousand times stronger than where we were.
“While it was unfortunate and uncomfortable, it did force us to look at our protocols and practices. We are in a very good position.”
Board of Directors electionThe annual meeting also saw votes tallied for three open board positions. DMEA members reelected the incumbents: Jacob Gray, Ken Watson and Jock Fleming.
Gray won 1,648 votes counted for District 3; challenger Mike Atwood received 1,130.
In District 4, Watson was elected with 1,722 votes to 1,043 cast for Tom V. Sawyer.
Fleming will again serve the South Region after securing 1,896 votes. Challenger Ross Carder received 879.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.