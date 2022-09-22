The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday.
That includes a $13.8 million grant to Delta-Montrose Electric Association to expand its fiber optic network and provide Elevate internet to more places in Western Colorado.
“Today’s news is phenomenal. It will help us bring service to some of DMEA’s most rural members, often in areas with less than four homes per mile on our system. When this project is complete, 95% of our members will have access to Elevate,” said Kent Blackwell, DMEA Interim CEO and Chief Technology Officer.
DMEA plans to use the funds to construct more than 340 miles of fiber optic cable, primarily across Delta and Montrose counties.
This is the second multi-million dollar grant the co-op has received from the USDA ReConnect Program. Last year, DMEA was also awarded a $10.5 million grant to build out Elevate’s fiber network to approximately 2,400 homes and businesses near Delta and Olathe, CO. Construction of Elevate’s network in these areas is expected to begin in early 2023.
“DMEA sets the standard for delivering affordable, high-speed internet in rural Colorado,” said U.S Sen. Michael Bennet. “As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I have consistently supported USDA’s ReConnect program to expand high-speed internet in rural communities. I am very pleased by ReConnect’s $13.8 million investment in DMEA to connect Coloradans across Delta, Montrose, and Gunnison counties.”
The USDA will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, including in Alaska, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon and Tennessee.
The funding, the third round from the department’s ReConnect program, combined with additional money from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law enacted last year, would make a major difference in connecting rural populations and businesses, Vilsack said.
“We now have for the first time a genuine opportunity to literally cover all of America,” Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, told reporters on a Wednesday press call. “With the ReConnect program round three and the resources available under the infrastructure law, I think we’ve come a long way to improving and increasing the level of service.”
The department will also provide more funding to rural internet programs through the bipartisan infrastructure law “in the coming months,” according to a department news release. More ReConnect awards would also be announced in coming weeks, the department said.
The current funding stream was targeted to upgrade existing infrastructure, Vilsack told reporters Wednesday.
“The beauty of this process is USDA has a very specific role,” he said. “That goal is to essentially increase the capacity of existing facilities.”
The two largest allotments were both grants for Alaska communities.
The Alaska Telephone Company will receive $33 million to deploy a fiber network to connect 211 people and five business in Haines Borough, the Hoonah-Angoon Census Area and the Skagway Municipality.
USDA will provide Arctic Slope Telephone with $31 million for a similar network to connect 476 people, 15 businesses and a public school in the North Slope Borough.
Other projects include:
• A $6.3 million grant for counties on both sides of the Kansas-Nebraska border.
• A $25 million grant for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa in Michigan. The project is meant to serve reservation and non-reservation Sault Ste. Marie communities, as well as nearby “vulnerable communities” $25 million split between a grant and loan for a project in Freeborn County, Minnesota.
• A $12.4 million loan for Barton County, Missouri.
• A $24.7 million grant for two counties in southern North Carolina.
• A $20.5 million grant-loan for eastern Oregon.
The full list is available at bit.ly/3DGHIhQ
The Montrose Daily Press added to this story.
