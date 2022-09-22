Elevate

Elevate's contractor crews work in the Crawford area, a previous zone that they received grant funding to build. Elevate’s latest grant is poised to increase high-speed internet access. The USDA's investment in rural internet includes a $13.8 million grant for DMEA/Elevate. 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday.

That includes a $13.8 million grant to Delta-Montrose Electric Association to expand its fiber optic network and provide Elevate internet to more places in Western Colorado.



