Former Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) District 2 representative Kyle Martinez announced recently that he is stepping down from the co-op's board. DMEA will begin accepting member applications for the vacant District 2 board seat beginning August 1.
In the case of vacancies, DMEA’s bylaws require the cooperative to fill the vacant seat within four months of the date of the vacancy. DMEA will accept applications from members interested in serving as the District 2 representative from August 1 – 31, 2023.
District 2 represents the northern portion of Montrose County, west of the Gunnison Gorge wilderness area, including Olathe and the Uncompahgre Plateau. Members can view a detailed district map online or call DMEA at 877-687-3632 to confirm if they reside within District 2.
Members interested in applying for the vacant director position must:
maintain their primary residence within District 2
DMEA's Board of Directors will interview eligible applicants in September and appoint the new District 2 representative at the regularly scheduled DMEA board meeting on October 24. The appointed term for the District 2 board seat will end in June 2024. For more information about DMEA Board of Director roles and responsibilities, contact Amy Taylor at amy.taylor@dmea.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone