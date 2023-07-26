Former Delta-Montrose Electric Association (DMEA) District 2 representative Kyle Martinez announced recently that he is stepping down from the co-op's board. DMEA will begin accepting member applications for the vacant District 2 board seat beginning August 1. 

 



