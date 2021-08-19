DMEA, state tout broadband win for Pea Green and Delta County

High-speed fiber is on the way for under-served areas of Montrose and Delta counties after Delta-Montrose Electric Association won millions in federal funding.
The USDA’s Rural Utilities Service awarded the local cooperative a $10.5 million grant through its ReConnect Program, furnishing the bulk of what’s needed to build a fiber network out to the Pea Green area, in Montrose County, and eastern Delta County. The project, to which DMEA contributes a 25% match, will bring high-speed broadband that is expected to put residents in the grant zone on par with service in more populated areas.
Access to increasingly critical digital technology will level the economic playing field a little more, said Kent Blackwell, DMEA’s chief technology officer.
“For us, it’s an economic driver to give our residents and businesses in these areas an opportunity to learning, to health care, to job opportunities that a lot of times have been precluded and isolated to urban markets. It will empower intelligent farming operations and advances that are severely under-served with broadband services today,” he said.
People without sufficient broadband service are largely excluded from digitally driven commerce, remote learning opportunities and remote work. Through its ReConnect Program award, DMEA will build about 261 miles of mainline fiber to connect 2,410 households, three educational facilities, 89 businesses and 115 farms.
In conjunction with its wholly owned subsidiary fiber company Elevate Internet, DMEA will be able to provide symmetrical gigabit speeds to another 6,877 people across its service territory.
The grant zone where the ReConnect money will be applied surrounds much the City of Delta, where DMEA does not provide service.
“We don’t serve in Delta, so the grant zone carves out Delta proper,” Blackwell said. “More important, it funnels down the west side of Delta County and deep into the rural part of Montrose County in the Pea Green area.”
By state definition, the project area is critically under-served for broadband and it is by federal classification considered under-served. The project stands to provide residents there with equal access and much faster speeds than currently available — in some instances, a thousand times faster.
Elevate, which scheduled its fiber build-out by zones and sign-up thresholds (and is on track to hit 10,000 subscribers for its fifth anniversary), is not currently available in the Pea Green/Delta County grant zone. “It’s an absolutely new extension to that area,” Blackwell said.
Although customers can preregister soon, build-out will not be immediate. Rural Utilities Service and DMEA must first complete an environmental assessment that is compliant with National Environmental Policy Act. Once an environmental assessment is complete and approved, the formal design process and through-construction bidding process can begin.
It will probably be the second quarter of 2022 before ground-turning and construction could get underway, Blackwell said, reiterating that timeline depends on the Rural Utilities Service process. That agency is backlogged, as in the past 16 months, it has awarded close to a billion dollars in similar grants and has a third round of awards scheduled, he said.
A federal infrastructure bill backed by the Biden Administration could give the ReConnect Program another $2 billion for grants, he also said.
“It’s a grant program that truly looks to award monies to rural markets. It is one that historically has been tailored more to telephone borrowers, but it is starting to really come around and be more palatable for electric borrowers and electric utilities like DMEA,” said Blackwell.
DMEA Board President Kyle Martinez, who said he lives in an under-served area, welcomed the grant-funded project.
“This gives people in rural communities the opportunity to have fiber in the home. If you had told me 10 years ago we would have the capability to get 1 gig service out there, I wouldn’t have known what that meant, or thought it was possible,” he said. “I’m excited.”
Broadband availability for rural households had increased to 87% in 2020, from 59% four years earlier, Colorado Broadband Office Executive Director Anthony Neal-Graves said in a 2020 letter supporting DMEA’s application.
But, he said “much work remains to be done.”
Neal-Graves’ office reviewed data and “determined that no state broadband funds have been awarded in the proposed funding service area for the past five years.”
Then-U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner urged an award to DMEA, too.
“This high-speed broadband project has the ability to connect farmers and ranchers with the tools they need to deploy precision agriculture. Furthermore, it creates the opportunity for tele-medicine and continuing education,” Gardner wrote in April 2020.
“Broadband access for these rural Colorado communities is essential for their continued economic growth and DMEA’s project aims to provide critical resources to these under-served areas.”
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet that year also called for funding, saying in a letter that Southwestern Colorado is undergoing economic transition that makes broadband essential to sustaining its quality and way of life. In addition to benefiting agriculture and tele-medicine, the project would help eliminate the “homework gap” between rural students and urban and suburban areas, Bennet said.
“The state of Colorado is committed to closing the rural broadband gap,” Gov. Jared Polis wrote in his support letter. “We support Delta-Montrose Electric Association’s proposed ReConnect project because it will bring Colorado one step closer to achieving that goal.”
Bennet and Polis reiterated their support upon learning of the grant award.
“Expanding connectivity to some of the most under-served parts of rural western Colorado is key to powering Colorado’s economic recovery and building infrastructure for the future,” Polis said, in an Aug. 11 news release announcing DMEA’s award.
“The Delta-Montrose Electric Association has set the standard for delivering ultra-fast, affordable broadband in rural America and demonstrated that we do not have to accept a lower broadband standard for rural communities,” Bennet said, also in the news release.
“(On Aug. 10), the Senate passed the largest ever broadband investment in American history. I’m gratified that the bill’s broadband provisions were largely based off of my bipartisan BRIDGE Act, which was inspired by the tremendous work DMEA has done to deliver world-class broadband. This USDA investment will go a long way to help DMEA expand its network to provide more Coloradans with high-speed internet.”
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper also supported DMEA’s application, Blackwell said.
The 100% fiber network DMEA and Elevate are constructing overall is “future-proof,” the cooperative said in the release, touting its customer satisfaction metrics. Based on Net Promoter Scores and underlying customer satisfaction surveys, Elevate’s second quarter for 2021 landed it an 89.4 Net Promoter Score, “exponentially higher than the national average,” DMEA said. Broadband is infrastructure, Blackwell said.
“Broadband should be the next utility. Electric service is regulated and watched for quality standards. Your gas service providers are watched and regulated or service and your clean water is,” he said.
“Broadband should be that fourth utility that is measured by standards where every customer gets what they subscribe to.”
