A “new day” for Delta-Montrose Electric Association will provide rate certainty for members, as well as more renewables under a new power purchase agreement with Guzman Energy, the entities’ respective CEOs said.
Denver-based Guzman Energy will provide power to DMEA for the next 12.5 years under an agreement that increases the amount of power DMEA can obtain from other sources to 20 percent, instead of the 5-percent limit it was previously under through Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.
Above and beyond the 20 percent, DMEA can partner with Guzman in developing other power generation projects — and the entities are embarking on that right away with solar projects throughout DMEA’s territory totaling 10 megawatts.
“We look forward to this partnership with Guzman Energy. It’s really a new day at DMEA and we’re excited,” the cooperative’s CEO, Jasen Bronec, said Tuesday.
“What makes our contract exciting and different is the heavy focus on partnerships between us and DMEA, (with) multiple incentives for us to work together,” Guzman’s CEO Chris Riley said, explaining the two could work together to decrease energy costs while increasing renewables, instead of potentially being at cross purposes.
He said the power purchase agreement is heavily focused on local development and building resources within the DMEA territory, finding ways to increase jobs and the area tax base, plus keep more energy dollars within the community.
DMEA began looking at Guzman Energy as a power wholesaler as it fought Tri-State for the ability to exit its contract with that entity before the 2040 expiration date. The co-op and Tri-State reached a settlement last July. Under terms announced last week, DMEA is to pay $62.5 million to withdraw, plus $26 million for capital assets on Tri-State’s transmission site. It will also forfeit $48 million in capital credits.
The exit agreement was signed Friday and is being reviewed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for approval within 60 days.
Guzman will be paying the $62.5 million to Tri-State for the right to take over the contract, Bronec said.
The energy rates to be paid to Guzman are fixed, while the transmission rates involving Tri-State and Western Area Power Authority will be variable, he said. Eventually, all power supply costs would be consolidated into one composite rate that would become part of DMEA’s annual financial postings.
Although DMEA is purchasing transmission assets from Tri-State for $26 million, the co-op previously owned many of them, which Tri-State paid to have, per Bronec, who said DMEA is now transitioning back to again owning those assets.
With respect to energy costs, the power purchase agreement with Guzman Energy provides a fixed price.
“Guzman Energy has no ability to increase the price, or adjust the price, which is a major improvement over Tri-State, in which the price was subject to change any time, subject to a vote by the board of directors,” Riley said.
A Tri-State spokesman last week said its rates have been flat for four years, and the association is anticipating stable to lower rates over the coming decade as it increases renewables.
Bronec said the Guzman contract positions DMEA to achieve major goals, one of which is rate stabilization.
“This contract will allow us to stabilize our rates. Our second goal was to have more local resource development. We’re rich in natural resources on the Western Slope. Our communities’ ability to develop those is more stability, more local control,” he said.
“The third is flexibility, our ability to take advantage of new technology, attract new business and grow our communities. Under this partnership and contract, I’m proud to say we will be able to accomplish the goals that were set out.”
Guzman sees a benefit in paying the exit fee on DMEA’s behalf, and in the new power purchase agreement, Riley said.
“It’s an opportunity to grow our company. … on top of that, most importantly, it’s an opportunity to show and demonstrate our new model for power supply, to demonstrate ways that wholesale power providers and local entities can partner to give both parties flexibility where we move into this new energy economy,” he said.
Technology is rapidly changing, with more possible now than in even the recent past, he said. “This has features built in to allow us to adapt as the world changes. In the simplest terms, we are a replacement for Tri-State as a wholesale (supplier), but it’s so much more than that,” Riley added.
“The way we do that is a different approach. For us, we’re very excited.”
He said Guzman Energy views the agreement with DMEA as a way to prove its business model, which emphasizes local development.
“We ought a long time to make sure that we stabilize our rates for our members,” Bronec said.
“We have a lot of fixed income and low-income members, and making sure they have some certainty is extremely important.
“Then, it’s having some local independence and security by having local resources, the tax base and employment,” he added.
“Having those developed in our community is just another way to strengthen our community.”
Bronec pointed to the announcement earlier this year that Russel Stover candy factory would close in Montrose, shedding more than 300 jobs, and said he hoped the new, stable power costs would help attract a viable replacement.
New solar on the way
Bronec and Riley said the partnership on energy development is starting right away, with solar projects that are anticipated to be completed by the end of next year. The locations of these projects are being determined. When they are complete, they will add 10 megawatts of solar power.
“It’s something that we couldn’t do with our current power supplier. The ability to develop these and bring this benefit to our community is extremely important,” said Bronec.
The joint solar development constitutes additional resources, above and beyond the 20 percent of self-generated power the contract allows DMEA to undertake on its own.
“Our hope is to get that built and online as quickly as we can. We have a little bit of uncertainty right now because of what’s going on in the broader economy. The emphasis will be on local labor, local jobs, making investment in the Delta and Montrose community that has all of these benefits,” Riley said.
“It’s a new era for us and DMEA.”
