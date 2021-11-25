After a pandemic-induced delay, Montrose County School District staff and high school counselors are working on implementing new state requirements for graduating seniors.
The easiest way for students to fulfill the new requirements is a minimum SAT score, which all 11th grade students in Colorado have been required to take since 2017, but not as a precursor to graduation. (High school juniors were required to take the ACT from 2001 to 2016.)
But more than half of the district’s class of 2022 did not meet the minimum score on either the math or English subsection, so many students have been needing to put in extra work to graduate.
Despite the additional burden on students and counselors, some hope that the new requirements will ensure that students are adequately prepared for life after high school.
The Colorado Department of Education first introduced new standards for graduation in 2015, giving districts ample time to figure out how to implement them and alert students. The guidelines were originally planned to go into effect for the class of 2021, but the state allowed districts to delay implementation because of the pandemic.
The new state-driven guidelines are supplementing the existing course-based district requirements for graduation, which includes four English credits and three credits each of math, science and social studies.
Before the new guidelines, Colorado was one of the only states without state-set standards for graduating seniors. The new standards establish a baseline for all graduating seniors across the state. John Steele, who coordinates the district’s secondary curriculum, also said that the guidelines ensure that students are prepared for life after high school.
“In the long term, it’s probably the right direction for the state to hold all the districts to account for making sure the graduates are prepared when they leave high school,” Steele said.
The CDE guidelines set baseline standards for math and English competency, but districts have some discretion over how to implement them. The state included 11 “menu” options for math and English competency and MCSD is offering all but one, an international baccalaureate exam. (IB courses are not offered at any Montrose schools.)
Students who scored the minimum SAT subsection scores — 500 on math and 470 on evidence-based reading and writing — don’t have to do any extra work to graduate. But the average score on the math subsection was just 497 in MCSD, so more than half of district students need to find another way to meet the requirement to graduate.
Many students are taking the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery exam, a test the military administers upon enlistment. Students are not required to enlist in order to take the free exam.
Briana Troncoso, a senior at Peak Virtual Academy, did not meet the requirement with her SAT math score, so she took the ASVAB. She said that math has never been her strength, and learning geometry online last year was very difficult.
“COVID hit everyone hard and in different ways, especially with online learning — some people did not do well with it at all,” Troncoso said.
In addition to the ASVAB, students can fulfill the requirement with the Accuplacer test, ACT scores, ACT WorkKeys or a score of two or above on a select Advanced Placement exams.
But students who are averse to standardized tests also have other options to choose from, including a C-minus or above in a concurrent enrollment college course, an industry certificate or two kinds of capstone projects.
Angelica Bayless, another senior at Peak, took a concurrent enrollment welding class last year through the Montrose branch of Colorado Mesa University. High school students can earn college credit on the district’s dime in concurrent enrollment courses, as long as the student is eligible and earns a C-minus or higher.
“I was the only girl,” Bayless said about the course. “I feel like I learned a lot — it was really cool to take it.”
The course included a print-reading and math component, which fulfilled the graduation requirement. Bayless didn’t score well enough on the SAT to pass the graduation requirement, but she was glad to find out that she didn’t have to take another test.
“I was going to have to retake the SATs because my math portion didn't make the cut off, so I was very happy to just have this pretty much fall into my lap,” Bayless said.
Other students are building up a portfolio of their work over the years of high school for a capstone project, another means of fulfilling the requirement without a test.
The state allowed districts to design the capstone standards, which a small committee of district staff and teachers crafted over the summer and delineated in a 41-page handbook.
“There's this perfect balance you’ve got to strike so that the capstone portfolio is accessible to every student — they can do it, it's something they can accomplish — while at the same time, it's rigorous and meaningful and it's not just a hoop to jump through,” Steele said. “We tried to design it in such a way that it's individualized to the student and their career goal, but also rigorous in the sense that they do have to show us math and English competencies.”
Dakotah Dunn, an Olathe senior, appreciated that he could fulfill the requirement without needing to retake the SAT. He’s not a fan of standardized tests but appreciates that he can make sure he graduates another way.
“I felt like it was more reassuring to me that I was going to actually graduate by taking that option then trying to go and retake the SAT, if I pass,” Dunn said. “I just felt like it was more of a better option for me because I do better on projects than I do on a test.”
Dunn plays multiple sports — football, basketball and baseball — and would like to get into sports medicine after he graduates. He’s enjoying his capstone course so far and said that he thinks he’ll be able to get help when he needs it.
Some of the students who fulfilled the SAT requirement questioned why the SAT test, often used for college admissions, is used as the baseline for this when many students don't go to college.
Just over half of the Montrose High School class of 2021 were planning on attending a four-year college, according to self-reported data in the school profile.
Bridger Wilson said he’s not planning on going to college yet — he wants to travel around the west and continue working as a cowboy for a few years — but he argued that people going straight into the workforce shouldn’t be required to take a college entrance exam.
“It's just another hoop that students have to jump through, plus on top of that, it makes it way more difficult for the counselors,” Wilson said.
Terri Clark, a counselor at Olathe Middle/High School, said that implementing the new standards is additional work for them, but said that students will rise to the challenge.
“I'm kind of glad they have these in place,” Clark said. “It's extra work for us as counselors because it's just another thing to track, but I think that if you set the bar high, kids will rise up to expectations. It's getting them to invest in their own education and take it seriously.”
Adriana Diaz, an Olathe senior, also questioned why SAT scores are required when many colleges around the country no longer require standardized test scores. Public universities in Colorado waived the test score requirement amid the pandemic, which Governor Polis made permanent in a law he signed in May.
Since the pre-COVID era, some schools have been going test-optional as college admissions exams have been under criticism for reflecting household income more accurately than academic aptitude. A recent study conducted by the University of Chicago suggests that high school grades are five times more accurate at predicting college success than SAT and ACT scores.
Although the new guidelines present an added workload on students and counselors to implement the guidelines, counselors and district staff were optimistic about the purpose of the standards to ensure that all MCSD graduates, whether they go to college or not, are prepared for a labor market that requires more post-secondary training.
“A high school diploma is not as useful as it used to be for all careers that are out there and most jobs are going to require some extension of learning after high school,” Steele said.
Within the past few decades as globalization has transformed the labor market in the US, many jobs require more dynamic skills and qualifications.
“Knowing that, we as a school district have a responsibility to make sure our kids are prepared for that continuation of education after high school — and it would be really important for them to have those basic English and math skills before they leave our schools,” Steele said.