Do we have ghosts? Local author’s new book reveals Montrose haunts

Sally Johnson, left, and Elaine Hale Jones hold a book signing for "The Ghosts of Montrose: A Haunted History Unveiled" at Bluecorn Cafe the morning of Feb. 22 (Rhiannon Bergman/ Montrose Daily Press)

What happens when a longtime author with multiple books dedicated to local history hears something interesting — and that something is about ghosts?

As it turns out, she works with the Montrose County Historical Museum to publish “The Ghosts of Montrose: A Haunted History Unveiled.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?