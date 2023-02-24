Do we have ghosts? Local author’s new book reveals Montrose haunts

What happens when a longtime author with multiple books dedicated to local history hears something interesting — and that something is about ghosts?
As it turns out, she works with the Montrose County Historical Museum to publish “The Ghosts of Montrose: A Haunted History Unveiled.”
Elaine Hale Jones, working with museum coordinator Sally Johnson, released the book late last November via Scott’s Printing here in town. Wednesday morning, the community got the chance to purchase the book and hear directly from Hale Jones and Johnson.
Hale Jones herself is from a fourth-generation Montrose family. With photography from City of Montrose Communications Manager William Woody and photos from the Montrose County Historical Society, this is a book that truly highlights Montrose’s talent.
When asked about the importance of books that discuss local history, Johnson stated that they help keep history alive.
“You get the stories. You get the history … There are so many people in town that don’t know that they have a historical museum.”
On the morning of Feb. 22, people gathered to hear the ghost stories of Montrose’s near and distant past. People tend to gravitate towards things like ghosts, and local ghosts are even more unsettling. Before the book signing event began, the attendees traded ghosts stories with one another.
Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile hosted Wednesday’s book signing. With wind blowing snow in ghostly drifts, it was the perfect backdrop for Hale Jones’ new book.
Johnson opened the event with local stories she has researched and heard, or witnessed herself, that suggest a spiritual society here within Montrose. Of the places she listed as having a haunted history, the lot where Horsefly Brewing Company now stands, as well as the old Johnson Elementary School building (now East Main McDonald's) are included.
One specific story revolves around the old Coors Building off of North Selig Avenue. You can learn more about this story and others in Jones’ new book, which is sold at Fabula on Main Street, and will be sold at the museum this upcoming season.
Last summer, Johnson took Jones and Woody on a tour of these haunted sites. Johnson had been thinking about this book for years after seeing how popular her ghost tours in town had become, so it seemed meant to be when Jones came into the Montrose County Historical Museum one day. Soon after, Jones began writing what would become “The Ghosts of Montrose."
“She (Johnson) had stories that I hadn’t (heard), and then I had things that I’d picked up, so it was a neat collaboration,” said Jones.
Jones worked at the Montrose Daily Press for 16 years as the lifestyles editor, and has always been intrigued by history because of the stories her grandfather told her when she was growing up.
“The Ghosts of Montrose: A Haunted History Unveiled” is her fifth book. Her other books on local and regional history include the recent “Landscapes Lost," which focuses on old cabins and mining sites of the area.
To purchase her books, or for other queries, you may contact Jones at elainehjones@gmail.com.
Johnson has worked 13 seasons at the historical museum and spent 11 of those years offering walking tours. These tours include the popular ghost tours in October along with cemetery tours and pub crawls throughout the year. She offers these tours in May as well as from August and throughout fall. While tours are typically cut off at 20 people, the last cemetery tour offered was a group of 35 people.
Montrose County Historical Museum has a Facebook page and website where you may get in contact with Johnson. She also sends upcoming events to the newspaper in the Coming Up section.