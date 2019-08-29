Pediatrician Mary Vader knows firsthand that simple devices such as carbon monoxide detectors and trigger locks can save lives.
The Montrose physician through her nonprofit Helping Hand Fund is now distributing carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors and trigger locks, for free, at Pediatric Associates. Those interested need not be a patient at the Montrose clinic.
Vader said she’s driven by what she has seen at her practice, as well as by the number of suicides here, both recently and historically.
The trigger locks may deter those who seek to use a gun to die by suicide and they will also keep the gun from firing if it falls into the hands of children who have not been educated that guns are not toys.
“They just need to make sure they’re safe and if I can help, I’m happy to try,” Vader said.
Montrose County logged seven suicides the second quarter of the year and three more so far this quarter, Dr. Thomas Canfield, coroner, said.
Per 100,000 people, Southwestern Colorado has a suicide rate twice that of Denver, he also said. Suicides tend to trend higher in the Southwest and mountain areas of the state; no one is entirely certain why, although the relative isolation and less access to mental health services are thought to play a role.
“It’s twice as high in Montrose as it is in Denver. Mesa County is in worse shape than we are,” Canfield said.
“If I knew how to stop it, I would stop doing what I’m doing and stop it. I just don’t know what to do,” he added. “We’ve had more suicides this year. We’ve had whole years that don’t have this many.”
Trigger locks can keep kids from playing with guns, Canfield said, and he supports Vader’s efforts.
Smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are also important safety features, particularly carbon monoxide detectors, as the weather starts to turn, Vader said.
“What we found in our practice is people who don’t have the detectors are living in (substandard housing). We got them for the clinic and we give them out,” she said. “It’s getting cold; people are going to start lighting furnaces, fireplaces and wood stoves.”
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that mixes equally with the air around it. Without a detector, people may not realize it has reached lethal levels, especially if they are sleeping or impaired, so having a detector can save lives.
Burning fuel in engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges and furnaces produces fumes that carry the gas. Carbon monoxide can build up in enclosed areas and poison people and animals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says carbon monoxide poisoning can cause headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.
Canfield said there have not been any carbon monoxide deaths this year, but there have been such deaths in the past. He said that as the weather turns toward winter, people begin using wood-burning stoves without having them checked first. Hunters have also been known to put fuel-burning heaters inside their tents, where air circulation is poor, Canfield said.
“Carbon monoxide is always an issue this time of year,” he cautioned.
The Montrose Fire Protection District frequently responds to calls from residents whose detectors are going off, or who for other reasons suspect carbon monoxide leaks. People who think there is such a leak should get into fresh air immediately and call the fire district via dispatch at 970-249-9110 or 911.
Resources for suicide prevention include the Suicide Prevention Task Force, joinsuicideprevention.org, a 24-hour Center for Mental Health crisis line, 970-252-6220, or for immediate risks, 911.
To get a smoke or carbon monoxide detector, or to acquire a trigger lock, contact Pediatric Associates at 970-249-2421 during business hours. The clinic is located at 947 S. Fifth St., Montrose.
To support the Helping Hand Fund, visit the Montrose Community Foundation’s website, montrosecf.org/basic-needs/.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
