Makayla Alexander and her dog, Whiskey, were named Grand Champions of the junior dog showmanship competition at the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo on Tuesday. Other dog show competitions included rally, obedience and agility.
From left, Makayla Alexander (Grand Champion), Colton Vidmar (Reserve Grand Champion) and Annlee Messano stand with their dogs during the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo junior dog showmanship competition. Bella Harmsen stands in the back with her dog.
(Justin Tubbs/Montrose Daily Press)
Tuesday went to the dogs at the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo.
Over the course of a few hours, several youth — and their canine companions — competed in a series of dog show competitions, after they had already competed in two other competitions on Friday.
Preceding the agility course competition, dogs and their owners lined up in the show ring at the Montrose County Event Center to see who displayed the best showmanship.
Some of the pooches stared straight ahead as they were inspected while others sat in the back, scratching their ears and peering around, but judge Margie Kramer praised all of the participants in the junior dog showmanship category.
“Oh my God. These guys were a blast,” she said. “I was judging rally and obedience on Friday night, too, and these kids are just fabulous.”
She especially praised the way the dogs (and their owners) were able to pay attention. “The most important thing is paying attention to the judge and keeping your dog squared up all the time.”
Still, there had to be a winner, and that was Makayla Alexander and her Australian shepherd, Whiskey, whom she’s been raising for about two years now.
Makayla, 9, after being crowned Grand Champion, explained that when Whiskey is not working on his obedience and showmanship, he enjoys swimming in the canal, but he doesn’t like playing fetch. And, of course, he’s an all-around good dog.
“He’s very good at showmanship, he’s a very nice dog. He’s never aggressive to anybody except for another brown dog,” Makayla said as her mom, Katie, laughed.
Katie praised Makayla’s hard work with Whiskey. She said the 9-year-old has been working on dog show activities with Whiskey since January but that the prep goes much deeper than that.
“(She’s spent) hours and hours,” Katie said. “And it’s not just been this year. It’s been two, three (years) — since he was a puppy — in the making.”
Rounding out the junior showmanship category were Colton Vidmar (Reserve Grand Champion), Annlee Messano in third, Emily Manders in fourth, Addison Banulis in fifth and Bella Harmsen in sixth. Rachelle Gleason, the lone competitor in the senior dog showmanship competition, finished first. And Morgan Alexander and Graysen Vidmar took first and second, respectively in intermediate dog showmanship.
The Montrose County Fair and Rodeo continued into Tuesday evening with Community Night, which got underway after press time.
Activities continue Wednesday with participants showing goats beginning at 8:30 a.m. The mustang and burro show preliminaries begin at 9 a.m. The junior swine show gets underway at 5 p.m.. And the antique tractor pull starts at 6 p.m.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
