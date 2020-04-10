Snakes, dogs and cats made appearances during a kindergarten Zoom meeting as students participated in their first virtual show-and-tell.
As students begin to adjust to learning remotely during the coronavirus, COVID-19, kindergartners in Mary Morris’ class used their weekly Zoom video conference on Friday to share they have been helping their parents around the house and for show-and-tell.
Teachers and students showed cats, dogs, snakes, a garden and a trampoline to their classmates. After sharing a little bit about the pet or object, the rest of the class had the opportunity to ask questions.
“Well, they love to bring things from home to school to share all the time, but this unique learning platform gives them a chance to share something that they normally couldn't share with their classmates,” Morris said.
Brianna Burnett, a kindergartner, introduced her cat Tabby and her brother’s cat Shadow to her friends.
“She’s soft,” she said. “I showed my cat Tabby. She’s a Tabby cat.”
Colletta King went outside to show everyone her flowers.
“These are flowers,” she said. “I love flowers, and I helped my mom plant them.”
Making her teacher scared, Alexis Browder held onto her pet snake, Fungus, in her arms.
“It doesn’t bite,” Browder said. “But, it’s pretty heavy and big.”
Morris introduced her blue- and brown-eyed husky Wyatt during the meeting.
“If I stop petting him, he will start pawing me or licking me because he wants me to keep petting him,” Morris said.
Mallori Burnett, Brianna’s mother, said the support from Morris and other families during the closure is allowing Brianna to continue learning.
“I think one of the biggest things that’s allowing her to continue to learn is the support we are receiving from Mrs. Morris with the worksheets, but also the resources listed on the school’s website,” she said. “There is also support from families and friends sharing different resources that can be utilized during this time.”
Following the school’s closure for the coronavirus, Burnett said Brianna wanted to celebrate her birthday with her friends.
“That was one of the things Brianna was extremely concerned about — not being able to have her birthday with all her friends,” Burnett said. “I reached out to Mrs. Morris and she helped send me a picture to help me set up the display of the earth around the sun.”
When Brianna saw the circle set up on the floor, Burnett said she was surprised. As her classmates sang “the earth goes around the sun,” Burnett was grateful for someone to care so much about her child to make her sixth birthday special.
As the students adjust to remote learning, Brianna said she wants to go back to school.
“I miss seeing my friends,” she said. “Colletta, Brailey and Kayla, we play at recess like tag and chase.”
Brianna said remote learning “is not very fun. I miss school.”
Thus far, her favorite part of kindergarten was making crowns with her friends and drawing colorful jewels using crayons.
Throughout the process, Burnett has been pleased with the district’s efforts to keep education present in students’ lives.
“We feel fortunate to be able to have the ability to help her learn what she needs,” Burnett said. “It shows a sense of community within our school and how much the teachers truly care, but it also has given us this idea of what truly matters.”
Engaging with their friends and teachers through Zoom, Morris said the goal for teachers is to stay connected with their students and families as well as to conduct a daily lesson.
During their weekly visit, students shared how they have been helping their parents around the house when they are not completing their coursework.
“I am going to the park, and working on my workbook my teacher gave me,” Itzel Martinez said. “I’m reading my books and playing with my mom.”
Colletta King has been enjoying time outside and playing games with her mother.
“I’ve been jumping on my trampoline and played soccer last night,” she said.
The students are also doing chores around the house to help their parents.
“Last night, I helped my mom cook dinner,” Burnett said.
Martinez helped her mother wash the dishes and King helped with dinner.
“One night, I helped my mom for dinner make French toast,” King said.
Morris was happy to hear her students were being respectful and helping with chores.
In addition to the weekly Zoom meetings, kindergartners are working through their packets that include daily activities for two weeks, including Saturday and Sunday, a DIY white board, crayons, pencil, eraser, Play-Doh and a note from teachers.
“Make sure you work on that packet, so your brain stays juicy,” Morris said. “We don’t want your brain to turn into a raisin.”
From the lesson, Morris hopes her students build a virtual relationship with their classmates and herself.
“One of the big things in kindergarten is oral communication skills,” she said. “This virtual platform is a great way to develop that! And who doesn't love show and tell?”
While teachers and students are taking the coronavirus impacts as an opportunity to explore new learning avenues, remote learning is not the same as home schooling.
Teachers continue to create new learning experiences for their students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as they use technology to stay connected.
