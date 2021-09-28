The city is opting into an annual state program that will fund the disruption of sale and distribution of gray and black-market marijuana in Montrose.
Under an amendment to its constitution, Colorado allows adults 21 and older to use and possess limited amounts of marijuana. The Gray and Black Market Marijuana Enforcement program was created by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) and established through state statute CRS 24-32-119.
The program is funded through the marijuana tax cash fund, according to City Community Program Manager and Grant Coordinator Kendall Cramer, who leads the pursuit of the annual grant.
Premium black market marijuana refers to the sale and distribution of unlicensed marijuana — cannabis purchased illegally outside of licensed Colorado dispensaries.
“The purpose of it is to provide local government municipalities grants on an annual basis to investigate and prosecute illegal cultivation of marijuana in the gray and black market,” said Cramer.
“The grant can also cover personnel, overtime, contractual services, equipment and supplies, travel, pretrial incarceration, medical expenses related to injury or exposure investigation, purchase of information, evidence, etc.”
According to DOLA, the program provides funds to assist rural areas in preventing large-scale grow operations, organized crime operations and any operations that divert marijuana outside the state of Colorado.
The city previously acquired the DOLA grant in 2019, receiving $69,446 in funding that covered the disruption efforts, but since the pandemic, the program has experienced significant cutbacks at the state level.
In the past, funding has been used for investigative equipment such as drones to assist the drug task force with its pursuit of the “illegal market.” If approved, this year’s grant would follow the same route of use.
Cramer informed city councilors during the city’s regular session last Monday that in 2018, Montrose received around $70,000, but the program was drastically cut in 2020, leaving the city with approximately $10,000 in funding for the program. The grant coordinator anticipates a higher acquisition this year as DOLA holds $900,000 in funding available statewide.
The resolution requesting approval to submit the grant application was brought before city councilors during last Monday’s work session and had a quick turnaround during the regular meeting that took place that same evening on Sept. 20. Cramer explained that the program grant application was announced in August and because of the rapidly approaching Sept. 17 deadline, the request was expedited.
Retail marijuana dispensaries are currently illegal in Montrose, with the exception of a couple of medical dispensaries toward the end of town.
City councilors passed an ordinance prohibiting retail sale of marijuana on May 21, 2013, signed by then mayor, Judy Ann Files, citing that approval of use would have an “adverse effect on the health, safety and welfare of the city and the inhabitants thereof.”
“Voters would have to put a ballot initiative together and it would take a vote of the people to allow retail dispensaries in the City of Montrose. Nobody’s ever done that,” said City Manager Bill Bell of the standing prohibition.
The city has the authority to pass retail marijuana sales, but due to previous decisions from citizens, Bell said the city doesn’t feel comfortable overruling this precedent.
“Our councilors always said if it went back to the vote of the people, then so be it if the people said yes, but they’re operating under the last vote, which was about 70% saying they didn’t want it.”
To date, the city is unsure of how much funding would be received if the DOLA grant is approved, said Cramer, adding that although there have been funding cuts, “every little bit helps.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
