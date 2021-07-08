Vanessa Tuttle showed off glittering Tanzanite jewelry Wednesday, as two shoppers browsed The Green Cupboard downtown.
The Green Cupboard, founded about six years ago as a means of supporting the Sharing Ministries foodbank, will continue selling new jewelry well below retail prices, and will continue giving all proceeds to a worthy cause — but that cause has changed. Going forward, the new beneficiary is The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center.
“We’re going to be the very fortunate recipients of proceeds. I don’t think I could be more grateful. I think it’s an amazing opportunity for the Dolphin House,” the center’s director, Michelle Gottlieb, said.
“Of course, any funds we receive will be used for the general operations of the Dolphin House, which helps with a portion of salaries for our staff, maintenance of the house itself and programmatic supplies. It will be put to very good use.”
The Dolphin House serves the child victims of sexual assault, physical assault and child witnesses to violence, along with their non-offending family members.
The Dolphin House on South First Street in Montrose, with its satellite locations and mobile advocacy elsewhere in the 7th Judicial District, provides a safe, child-friendly environment for forensic interviews and examinations, as well as mental health services and referrals to other resources.
Services are available for the six counties in the 7th Judicial District: Montrose, Delta, San Miguel, Hinsdale, Gunnison and Ouray.
Sharing Ministries stepped away from The Green Cupboard to focus on providing food to the needy, rather than on retail, the charity’s board vice president Eva Veitch said.
“We really appreciate our benefactor for the Green Cupboard, but it required us to have a full-time employee and whenever that person wasn’t available, that meant our executive director had to step in and run the Green Cupboard,” Veitch said.
“That wasn’t the most efficient use of her time, so we felt like it was time for us to step aside and give that operation to another opportunity to help another nonprofit, so we can focus on feeding people — which is more than a full-time job.”
She said the Green Cupboard’s proceeds were helpful. “We very much appreciate the generosity of the people who made that possible for six years. We just felt like it was time to focus on the core mission,” Veitch said.
“Sharing Ministries was moving forward in different directions, the way I understand it, and wanted to move away from retail,” said Tuttle, who is staying on as the jewelry shop’s manager.
“We had an amicable separation. The (store) underwriter did not want to close, because we had been so well established for six years. Now our proceeds go to The Dolphin House.”
For the first quarter of the year, The Dolphin House served 61 primary victims and 56 secondary victims; 49 of those cases primarily involved a complaint of sexual abuse and the bulk of children served lived in Montrose and Delta counties.
“We seem to have an uptick in witnesses to violence in our secondary victims, which did not come as a huge surprise to anybody, given the uptick in domestic violence calls that law enforcement has been receiving. We also have a handful that disclose drug endangerment. We have an entire slew of incidences that unfortunately happen in our district,” Gottlieb said.
“It’s a very worthy cause,” said Tuttle, who added that at first, she didn’t know much about what The Dolphin House does. “I had no idea all the roles that they play to reduce trauma as best they can in a child who has already had a traumatic experience,” she said.
“My heart is breaking for them and going out to them.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
