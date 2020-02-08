Dolphin House’s new head brings collaboration

The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center’s new executive director intends to deploy her collaborative skills to better serve the 7th Judicial District’s abused children and non-offending family members.
“I think my background in collaboration and partnerships is a strength and am really hoping to be able to bring that to the Dolphin House,” said Michelle Gottlieb, who came aboard there recently, after seven years with Hilltop Family Resource Center.
“The mission of the Dolphin House is to provide advocacy and services for victims of abuse. We are a child advocacy center, so we do focus primarily on child victims, but that extends to their non-offending family members, and we’re also doing some work with adults as well. It’s advocacy, support and education around abuse,” Gottlieb said.
The Dolphin House serves Montrose, Delta, Gunnsion, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel counties, providing a kid-friendly environment for forensic interviews and forensic medical examinations for the child victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse and domestic violence.
The advocacy center also works with mental health service providers and other support systems, and pulls in multi-disciplinary teams made up of law enforcement, judicial and child services agencies.
The multi-disciplinary team approach allows for all agencies that might have a role in a child abuse or sexual abuse investigation to obtain information without the victim having to travel from one site to the next and add to his or her trauma.
The teams are “essential” to helping the District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement get information needed for successful prosecutions, Gottlieb said.
“We work with three different multi-disciplinary teams throughout the 7th Judicial District. Those teams are key in making sure the process is completed, and as efficiently as possible,” she said.
The Dolphin House usually carries about 200 cases a year, throughout the judicial district; the bulk of cases involve sexual abuse, and Montrose and Delta counties tend to generate the most cases. (Not every case that comes to the Dolphin House leads to an arrest or a prosecution.) Last year, Dolphin House saw 232 primary victims.
“If we would pinpoint the exact factor why (abuse is perpetrated), we could prevent it in a heartbeat. But it’s really hard to identify why abuse happens in any specific situation,” Gottlieb said.
Gottlieb previously managed a state-funded collaboration of community partners that included the school district, Center for Mental Health, courts, the probation department and child welfare, according to information in a news release announcing her as the Dolphin House executive director.
She is also a state-credentialed high-fidelity wraparound coordinator, facilitator and trainer, who coached in three counties. High-fidelity wraparound is an evidence-based practice where multiple systems work together with young people and families to create individual plans to address their needs, Gottlieb said in the news release.
“I believe having working knowledge from that aspect, and have some experience at working with state partners as well, is a good thing to have,” Gottlieb said Friday.
She secured a federal grant to help implement high-fidelity wraparound services in Montrose County.
Additionally, she has worked in local business and is the former executive director for the Montrose Visitors & Convention Bureau.
The Dolphin House’s board of directors selected Gottlieb to lead the advocacy center, because of her range of experience.
“We are excited to have Michelle join our organization,” Amy Ondos, board president, said in the news release. “Her unique skill set and her enthusiasm will help the Dolphin House meet the needs of the community. She has already reached out to our partners and has hit the ground running.”
Gottlieb said she is looking forward to the work.
“I’m really excited about the future, where the Dolphin House can go, and how we can grow and continue to serve our judicial district,” she said.
For more information about the Dolphin House, including how to volunteer or donate, visit montrose-child-advocacy.org, email info@dolphinhousecolorado.com, or call 970-240-8655.
If child abuse is suspected, contact 844-264-5437. You can remain anonymous. Calls also can be made to law enforcement agencies via 970-249-9110, or 911 for emergencies.
A national support hotline for parents can be reached at 855-427-2736, Monday - Friday.
