Dolphin House tries virtual 5K run to raise money in fight against child abuse

The nonprofit serving child victims of abuse throughout the 7th Judicial District is getting innovative to help offset the loss of revenue it usually takes in through in-person fundraisers.
The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center, with sponsors, is giving a virtual 5K run a go to raise funds that will help assure its continued operation.
“With COVID, two out of three of our in-person fundraisers were canceled, unfortunately,” Executive Director Michelle Gottlieb said, referring to the viral illness that prompted restrictions on businesses and social gatherings after a pandemic was declared.
“We would have already hosted our barn dance (fundraiser) this past weekend. Since we’re not able to do that, we had to get creative. We know a lot of people in our community and further out enjoy doing 5K runs and it seemed like this would be a great opportunity for us to get in the loop, and so, we’re attempting one.”
Registration for the Run to Defeat Child Abuse is open until Sept. 13 at dolphinhousecolorado.com. The 5K run can be completed anytime, anywhere, between the dates of Sept. 20 — 30. Participants competing for first, second, or third place honors can use the smartphone app for runners of their choice, and submit screenshots showing the route, the distance and time to Info@DolphinHouseColorado.com.
“We are very excited to be attempting our first-ever virtual 5K,” Gottlieb said.
Money raised goes to the center’s general fund, in support of operational expenses. The Dolphin House also receives grant funding for salaries, but other expenses pile up, necessitating direct donations and fundraising events like the barn dance and a summer concert hosted by The Bridges, which was also canceled this year.
The Dolphin House is set up as a child-friendly environment for the young victims of sexual and physical abuse, as well as kids who witness violence in their homes.
The center provides services, resource referrals and an on-site location for forensic exams and interviews that can be used as evidence in court.
The Dolphin House and its multi-disciplinary team approach involving the entities typically involved in abuse investigations and prosecutions mean that victims do not have to go from agency to agency for evidence collection and investigation purposes, which can re-traumatize children.
The Dolphin House’s services are for Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel, Hinsdale and Gunnison counties. It also serves victims’ non-offending family members.
“Unfortunately, as we all predicted, we are seeing an increase in the number of child abuse victims coming in our doors,” Gottlieb said.
So far this year, the center has conducted 173 forensic interviews.
“That is just forensic interviews. When you add in secondary victims, we are well on our way to surpassing the numbers we had estimated for this year,” Gottlieb said.
“We’re also unfortunately seeing an increase in the level of severity of abuse that the kids are disclosing. A lot of that obviously has to do with COVID-19 and the lockdown — if it was a shutdown for us, it was a lockdown for kids who were experiencing abuse in their own home,” she added.
“We anticipate that we will see an even larger increase as kiddos go back to school and start to disclose abuse to mandated reporters in our school system. We don’t anticipate it getting any better.”
Anytime a victim comes through the Dolphin House for a forensic interview, he or she receives advocacy throughout the duration of their case. The center’s family outreach advocate is serving about 120 families — a hefty caseload, Gottlieb said.
Sexual abuse accounts for about 80 percent of the Dolphin House’s caseload and physical abuse cases make up most of the rest, with a small number of cases entailing child witnesses to violence.
Not every case referred to the Dolphin House results in an arrest or prosecution; the center’s numbers will not match the number of child physical and sexual abuse cases that may be filed in court, or arrest statistics for a given law enforcement agency.
Gottlieb thanked the business community for stepping forward to sponsor the new 5K run.
“I have nothing but the absolute best feeling for the business community. We had hoped for 10 sponsors and at last count, we had 18, including the county (Montrose County), which came in as a presenting sponsor, and South River Aquaponics,” she said.
The virtual 5K run functions on an honor system, under which participants submit information from their phone app as proof of time and distance.
Entrants receive a T-shirt and race magnet; fees are $25 for those who will pick that up at the Dolphin House, 735 S. First St., or $30 for those who need it mailed.
The run is also intended to send a message.
“We’re hopeful. We’re not going to stand for child abuse. We’re going to do everything we can to defeat child abuse in our communities,” Gottlieb said.
