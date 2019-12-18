Domestic violence victim “Bridget” endured an abusive and controlling relationship for years before being able to divorce her husband, who ultimately attacked her with a blunt instrument and ran over her with a vehicle. Bridget survived, her own story shedding critical light on a social ill that claimed the lives of other Coloradans in 2018, including 27-year-old Madelaine Loh of Hotchkiss.
The deaths also included Shannan Watts, who was pregnant; her two young daughters, and, separately, Kelsey Berreth, whose cases drew international headlines.
Among the 37 fatal incidents in the Colorado Domestic Violence Review Board’s annual report, issued last week, 26 primary adult victims died, as did two child “collateral victims” and four adult collateral victims.
Factoring in the 11 perpetrators, 43 died — up from the statewide totals the year prior, in which 39 died, including 18 primary victims.
The people killed by the perpetrators cannot speak for themselves, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said.
“Part of what the difference is, when you have a fatality, you (researchers) can’t tell the story as well. Bridget came as close to death as you can imagine,” he said.
The woman’s story also details her reluctance to involve the police or others. “There is so much guilt and people feeling isolated that they don’t get the help they need,” said Weiser.
Stigma, fear, feelings of responsibility, and danger all can come into play when it comes to victims enduring in silence. “I think there is a range of reasons why people don’t share. But consequences can be deadly,” Weiser said.
“There’s obviously a lot of psychological dimensions here, people who may not feel empowered to stand up for themselves. People have the right to humane treatment and need to recognize they are worthy of it.”
•••
According to the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board report, the majority of domestic violence deaths in 2018 involved a firearm, although Loh was strangled during an argument over money.
Her killer, who is now serving 40 years for second-degree murder, dumped her body in the Utah desert, went to Las Vegas, and gambled away her money. The state’s report found gambling addiction in about 9 percent of the cases it reviewed and financial struggles, combined with other factors (use of a weapon and/or housing loss), in about 64 percent of cases.
The domestic violence review board was established in 2017 in hopes of identifying ways to prevent deaths and make policy recommendations to lawmakers.
It was also established in part to address the differences in rural and Western Slope locations compared with urban and Front Range locations.
So far, the data set is too small to measure significant difference between rural and urban areas, but state found it “worth noting” as a possible trend that the rural and Western Slope locations have unique domestic violence fatality characteristics, such as the potential for the “exceptional isolation” of victims, and the use of firearms. The report also found that fatal violence in rural areas is more likely to occur in shared residences and is less likely to involve disclosing previous abuse.
Weiser said the current report didn’t delve deeply into funding constraints that plague rural law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and advocacy organizations.
“In some areas, even rural ones, there are safe houses. In others, there are not. That absence is clearly a need we have to be attuned to,” Weiser said.
Weiser also said he is hopeful of the state’s controversial new law providing for extreme risk protection orders — the “red flag” law that allows courts to issue orders precluding those who are deemed to pose a significant a risk to themselves and others from having a firearm for at least one year.
“Firearms are obviously a more effective tool that can be used to end a life,” he said. “The No. 2 (method) was stabbing and it’s a distant No. 2. We now have as a tool that if someone is really afraid they are at risk, they can, through an extreme risk protection order, have the benefit of the removal of the weapon.”
Firearms accounted for 62 percent of 2018’s domestic violence fatalities. That’s almost four times the rate of stabbings, which as Weiser said, was the next highest type of fatal injury detailed in the report.
Colorado law restricts people who are accused or convicted of certain domestic violence offenses from using or possessing a firearm. Weiser said the state must better enforce the law — the cases in the report show that is a clear lesson, he said.
The report also made policy and practice change recommendations, including with respect to determining the need for enforcing mandated domestic violence treatment programs for perpetrators who are sentenced to time behind bars, and called for a study of pre-release planning that incorporates risk-assessment for violence and lethality.
There aren’t always treatment programs to begin with, Weiser said.
“Unfortunately in some cases, those are not available,” he said, and perpetrators again attack their victims, or kill them. The state has, in such cases, “missed a real opportunity that could have averted that tragedy,” Weiser said.
“ … Part of what it takes is, you may need that funding component, particularly for rural districts, we hear that. … If there’s not real access to the programs, the call is somewhat empty.”
Many of the report’s recommendations will take time to implement.
“Part of what we need is an ongoing cultural awareness and mindset that is focused on the real threat and impact of domestic violence and steps law enforcement needs to take,” Weiser said, referring to law enforcement in the system-wide sense, for which many people, not only a few, are responsible.
The board review found that domestic violence fatalities “occur disproportionately in couples with current and/or past separations and typically, many past separations.”
Weiser said the number of instances in which a victim had tried to leave before is especially troubling. People outside of the situation may also have the idea that victims can “just leave,” he said.
Psychological factors come into play, but economics are powerful, Weiser said. Access to safe houses and resources help counter financial straits, he said.
“If people don’t know the resources exist, they may well feel trapped as an economic matter,” he said.
“I don’t know these deaths got the attention they deserve. When people learn about a violent, preventable death, their hearts go out. When these stories get lost, we don’t have the same moral imperative to act.
“There are answers and solutions that, it people were able to get the help they needed, it could have made a difference.”
Weiser circled back to Bridget, one of 11 survivors whose cases were reflected in the report. He said her willingness to open up is powerful.
“Sometimes, these stories can feel removed, but when a person acknowledges pain, suffering and experience, it really brings it home. Her courage helps us do our work better than we could before,” Weiser said.
The state has a lot of work to do — and domestic violence affects many people beyond the perpetrators and victims, the attorney general said.
“One of the questions I’m left with is how we address this culture of silence and isolation. One of the things that is obviously incomplete in this picture is, we don’t talk about the people whose lives didn’t end, because they did get the help they needed,” Weiser said.
“The common denominator is that people do get help. They take advantage of services … and are able to avoid life-threatening violence that unfortunately did kill at least 43 people in our state last year.”
Report highlights
More than 90% of perpetrators were experiencing feelings of abandonment/betrayal;
More than 90% of perpetrators had a significant loss of perceived control;
More than 80% of perpetrators had a history of drug/alcohol abuse;
More than 80% of perpetrators exhibited possessiveness of the victim;
In 72.7% of the cases the perpetrator had a history of domestic violence.
Victims, remembered:
Amy Garcia, Julene Isaacson, Autumn Rivera, Kimberly Ambrose, Keleshia Nash, Deborah DePinto, Madelaine Loh, Clarissa Wilkens, Joshua Callison, Shawn Jones Jr., Vriseidy Camila Jimenez-Ortega, Jerwarren Jackson, Michelle Peters, Nicole Lindsey, Destini Martinez, Olivia Hector, Greg G. Baker, Melissa Prettyman, James Box Jr., Parvez Daruwala, Kelsey Berreth, Ticoa Brown, Jennifer Garrus, Shannan Watts, Bella Watts, Celeste Watts and baby Watts, Danielle harding, Tania Arbaiza, Wayne Carter, Anthoni Readus, Shakir Cook-Troynel and Jacob Emerson.
(The list does not include the 11 who were determined to be perpetrators of fatal violence.)
For help
If you or another is in immediate danger, call 911
Hilltop’s Latimer House/Montrose Family Resource Center, 970-252-7445; 24-hour crisis line, 970-241-6704 or 1-844-990-5500. People who reach out to help through Hilltop can do so confidentially. They do not have to make a police report in order to receive help. Montrose Family Resource Center is located at 540 S. First St. in Montrose.
