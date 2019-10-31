It is conceivable that Colorado state Sen. Don Coram will be considered the father of the modern hemp industry in Colorado, and perhaps elsewhere.
At the end of his own third hemp growing season, Coram is a Colorado native, farmer, racehorse breeder, coffee house owner, Colorado state senator from the 6th District, and author or co-author to all the state regulatory legislation that pushed the hemp business out of the shadows into full sunlight.
“I ran all the legislation, the regulatory legislation, the first of its kind in the country,” says Coram, during a conversation at the Coffee Trader, a popular caffeine vendor he started 20 years ago.
He was not a quick convert to becoming part of the hemp growing boom.
“I’m an ag guy and a farmer and there were a lot of really good farmers who didn’t know anything about hemp. The people who knew about it and were successful in the cannabis (marijuana) industry didn’t know how to farm (on a larger scale),” Coram explains. “So I wasn’t going to do it.”
But then, the more he researched, the more he learned about industrial hemp, the more he realized that hemp and CBD oil have a bright future, if handled correctly. With a background in farming and some in marijuana growing, Coram found himself among the niche group who knew something about both. He decided to buy some seeds.
“I bought 100 seeds and got them started in a bathtub,” the senator says. And the Coram excursion into hemp was on. Besides his bathtub hemp experiment, he got involved in the legislation that was badly needed at the state level. He worked with Colorado’s congressional delegation to get hemp legitimized in the 2018 Federal Farm Bill. Meanwhile, the Colorado Department of Agriculture was assigned the task of managing the regulation of the growing of hemp. At the end of his third season as a hemp farmer, Coram had 40 acres of his own rope to harvest and process.
Coram is pleased with the outcome so far in the fledgling business. There are 31,000-plus registered acres of hemp being harvested in Colorado this year. Processors have opened plants like General Processing, just north Olathe. Things seem to be moving along. But he says it isn’t smooth sailing yet.
“I think there is going to be a real awakening for a lot of people,” says Coram. “There were people, who decided they were going to do it, but they didn’t check into it far enough. So, I think that there are a number of people for whom things are not going to turn out well after this year.”
Coram says a lot of people went “all in” on hemp, “One of them said to me, go big or go home.”
The problem for a number of those folks is not understanding the science of growing hemp and secondly not really having a handle on getting the grass processed, rendered, and marketed as CBD oil — the gold that resides in the green vegetable ore. Coram sees the whole structure as the four-legged stool needed to support successful hemp production.
“First you really have to have somebody who knows about the seed and the growing and the testing,” he says. “Then you have to build a relationship with a processor. We have a lot of people who have those two legs of the stool, but they lack the other two which are manufacturing and marketing (of the CBD oil).
One of the issues, in what is truly an infantile industry, is the low level of established trust between the various sectors. Growers don’t trust processor and vice versa, processors are not sure about the manufacturers, who in many cases are also the marketers. It is going to take more education and time to build the level of trust that other crop communities enjoy.
“You know it is like any other agricultural commodity — corn, livestock, hemp — in order to be successful it is all about the quality of the product and your yield and then the market and the price.”
Coram says he does not see the prices he would like to see. So those $60,000 an acre incomes don’t exist?
“No. But having said that, there is a lot of latitude. There is a long way to go before the prices get down to the level of corn or beans,” says Coram. “There were people who thought they could buy some seed, throw it in the ground, and water a couple of times and they could take in 50 or 60 thousand an acre but it doesn’t work that way, no farming works that way.”
One piece of the puzzle that is highly critical for the growers and processors is maintaining the correct level of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the chemical that makes hemp a marijuana producing plant. There is supposed to be ongoing testing by the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA). That’s an area that is problematic according to the senator.
“The testing process at harvest needs work. A lot of farmers are or were in danger of losing their crops because it took so long to get it tested that the THC level got too high,” Coram explains. The CDA has 25 days to test a growers’ plants after they turn in a harvest report. If it happens the testing isn’t until the 24th, the crop could be lost (destroyed) because the THC gets too high. Once the hemp gets to the processor, it is tested again for THC content, which could result in rejection by the processor.
“It’s not fair the way the system works,” says Coram. “One of the things we’re talking about is maybe providing some latitude for small infraction numbers. Perhaps the higher THC hemp goes at a lower price, since those plants also have a higher than normal CBD and they would get higher oil yield. We’re not sure, but we’re trying to solve the problem.”
The whole hemp industry is a work in progress with everyone from the smallest growers to the regulators to the lawmakers having to develop the systems as the boom continues.
Worrying about Western Slope water
While there is always noise from the Front Range about water, and there is always concern about a Front Range run on Western Slope water, Coram is less concerned about that than he is a threat from the other direction, specifically downstream on the Colorado River and the Rio Grande.
“I am not as worried about the Front Range, I am more nervous about the possibility that people will use fear (about drought) and Colorado will try to cut deals with the Lower Colorado Basin states,” Coram says. “But the water here doesn’t belong to the state, it belongs to the people. The people (who own the rights) need to be involved.”
The Colorado Water Plan is five years old. Is it functional?
“No,” says Coram. “And it won’t until it retains sustainable funding.”
The Colorado Water Plan names any number of sources for funding within the pages of the plan. One of the main sources should be the severance tax. Colorado severance tax is imposed on nonrenewable natural resources that are removed from the earth in Colorado. The tax is calculated on the gross income from oil and gas and carbon dioxide production. Anyone who receives taxable income from oil or gas produced in Colorado pays the tax.
“Water is supposed to get severance tax funds,” says Coram. “But the governor and legislators always seem to find other needs for the money. In the good years, some senator or assemblyman gets a good idea and they rob money from the severance tax.”
At this point in history Coram says the state legislature owes $300 million to the Water Plan. When the subject comes up in the halls of the Capitol, Coram says that since it appears that when water comes out of the tap, nobody seems to really care about the Water Plan funding.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.us
