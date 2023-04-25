Pomona Elementary School students had no time to be sheepish while they got up close and personal with dissected sheep eyes, tasted lamb jerky and toured a sheepherder's wagon last Thursday and Friday.
“It’s really important that a lot of these, especially the young kids — the elementary kids — they get to see this,” said Olathe High School agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America advisor Melissa Green amongst a backdrop of livestock trailers, a sheep dog and excited fourth graders.
As an agricultural community, teachers from Pomona, FFA students from Olathe High School and other community members held what third grade teacher Lisa Franks has deemed the First Annual Ag Day. This event, held April 20-21, allowed two days for the school’s kindergarteners, fifth graders and every child in between to learn about a field many people in Montrose have made careers out of.
Franks has utilized online lesson plans from Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom to teach her students about the vast field of agriculture. The program also offers summer institutes for teachers, which Franks has attended a few times.
Every year Agriculture in the Classroom releases a book with a new focus on agriculture as part of the Colorado Literacy Project, and this year Franks decided to expand beyond the reading to teach her students.
“There’s not enough for our kids to just learn about agriculture from just the book,” said Franks while telling the story of how this event came to be.
Born and raised in Montrose, Franks grew up in 4-H and is now a leader for the organization, giving her connections with involved members of the local agriculture community.
And a lot of these members were quick to help bring Ag Day to life. Lea Dessauer, a sheep producer, brought out her livestock trailer along with two ewes and a lamb so students could feed and pet them.
This year’s Colorado Agriculture in the Classroom book is "The Woolly Way: Papou and the Story of Lantern Ridge," writter by Rachel Gabel and illustrated by Liz Banman Munsterteiger. The story follows the Theos family from Meeker, who has raised and herded sheep for generations.
On top of getting to pet and feed Dessauer’s sheep, the students also got to meet a sheep dog.
The sheep eyeballs that students got to learn the parts of were donated by Homestead Meats from Delta.
Other community members collaborated to make the event something to remember for the students. Kinikin Processing donated lamb jerky and South City Market, located at 16400 S. Townsend Ave., donated cheese made with sheep’s milk for the children to try.
“Lots of people are starting to get involved,” stated Franks. “All the teachers and presenters here are just like ‘how do we make this bigger and better next year?’”
Members of Colorado State University Extension came to help teach Pomona students at the sheep eye station and glow rangeland plant station, which showed students chemical compounds of sage brush that glow under a black light.
Even CPW lent a hand by donating bear, cougar and coyote skulls for the Ag Day predator station.
There was even a station that showed students some store bought items made from animal byproducts, such as shaving cream.
About a dozen of Green’s FFA students ran through vocab words with the children, showed them around the wagon that sheepherder’s call home while they watch over their livestock and gave them each a small bag of wool to take home.
Green explained that Olathe’s FFA and agriculture programs allow students to see all their options. At MCSD, FFA is a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, which means it is a four-year program that high school students can take.
“We can prepare students to enter the workforce right out of high school or we can have them prepared to enter college," Green said. "So we run the gamut.”
Olathe is different from Montrose, explained Green, in the way that Olathe’s middle school and high school are combined in one building. This allows her program to reach Olathe’s students at the eighth grade level. The OHS FFA program also does an annual collaboration with Olathe Elementary School during Ag Week, which falls in February.
Ag Day is the first time OHS will be collaborating with Montrose’s elementary schools in order to expose their students to agriculture programs.
“We want these kids to know that this is on the horizon for them when they get into that high school level,” said Green.
“Without agriculture we have nothing,” continued Green. “Not only does agriculture provide meat and crops … but it also provides careers, right? Even these rangeland careers, (they fall) under the agricultural umbrella. And so we’re all about promoting agriculture, not just on the livestock and crop side of it, but the other side of it as well.”
Because of this, Natural Resources Conservation Service hosted a station at the event as well that revolved around rangeland careers.
“These kids here at Pomona, they don’t have agriculture experience,” said Franks. “We’ve got to expose our youth. We’ve got to be able to bring agriculture and understand where food comes from, where products come from, how our world moves and works.”
With next year’s Agriculture in the Classroom book already announced, Franks is already planning how to incorporate its themes into next year’s Ag Day. Franks is also this year’s MCSD elementary school teacher of the year.
Green stated they are planning a way to reach all district schools, not just Pomona, next year.
FFA will have Career and Leadership Development Events at the end of this month in Fort Collins, and their state convention is in Pueblo early June.