Pomona Elementary School students had no time to be sheepish while they got up close and personal with dissected sheep eyes, tasted lamb jerky and toured a sheepherder's wagon last Thursday and Friday. 

“It’s really important that a lot of these, especially the young kids — the elementary kids — they get to see this,” said Olathe High School agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America advisor Melissa Green amongst a backdrop of livestock trailers, a sheep dog and excited fourth graders.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?