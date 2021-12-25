Thinking about dropping a line? Worried about the weather? Don’t be!
Blue Mesa Reservoir, that sprawling body of water between Montrose and Gunnison, offers plenty for the wintertime angler, so bundle up and give ice-fishing there a try.
“I love it,” said expert fisherman Joel Evans of Montrose. “You get a sunny day and it may not be real warm, but it’s not different than skiing or any other winter activity. With ice-fishing, you’re out there soaking up sun, maybe catching a fish or two.”
Blue Mesa, part of Curecanti National Recreation Area, is also a big storage bucket for Western Slope water. Because of the drought, it is on the low side and it also was obliged under a legal agreement to release 36,000 acre feet of water to Lake Powell earlier this year. (What’s an acre foot? Think of a football field. Now think of 1 foot of standing water covering it.)
What this means is a lot of the lake at the eastern and upper end probably won’t be fishable and in the short term, it will concentrate the fish population, Evans said.
But there are still plenty of opportunities to give ice-fishing a try — you just might have to work at it a little more.
“The lake is so much down this year that some of the historical places, like up at the Lake City bridge (US 50) don’t even have any water. People go around to the Middle Bridge, Willow Creek. It depends on water level,” Evans said.
“Elk Creek Marina is a good one. You can target different places, depths and underwater structures. Some people target trout. Some people want kokanee salmon. Blue Mesa is well known for its lake trout — they get huge.”
The reservoir boasts of rainbow, brown, cutthroat, cuttbow and lake trout; yellow perch; kokanee and white sucker.
Boat ramps are closed for winter, so only ice-fishing and shoreline fishing are allowed.
“Shoreline fishing is still pretty good,” Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area Superintendent Deanna Greco said. “There have been quite a few people still coming out to fish. This winter, with what little water we do have, ice-fishing will be available for the public.”
And you don’t have to fish to enjoy what nature has to offer there.
“Curecanti is known for the reservoir, but we still have some great trails, especially during a mild winter,” said Greco, who is partial to the Curecanti Creek Trail at Pioneer Point.
Hiking, just up the road from Curecanti, is also possible at the Black Canyon and, pending snowfall, so are snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Evans still recommends fishing.
“There are a lot of nuances to it all. Ice-fishing is a very social sport. A lot of times, you drive up there, see where everyone is and join them. Give them a little space, but it’s a very social fishing sport. Most other fishing, you kind of want to find a place of your own, but ice-fishing is the opposite,” he said.
The better prepared you are, the better your time on the ice is bound to be.
First-timers should choose a sunny day and, if possible, pair up with someone who has experience and such gear as an auger and electronic fish finder. Make sure you are on ice that can support your weight and the weight of your equipment.
Dress in layers — and don’t be shy. Talk to others.
“Most ice fishermen are very friendly and will offer information,” Evans said.
He also suggests experimenting with different bait and lure.
“Safety and protection from the cold is the main thing,” said Evans. “Otherwise, fishing is fishing. Sometimes you catch and sometimes you don’t.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.