Excited kindergarteners waited Monday morning at Johnson Elementary as the adults talked. The adults explained the All Kids Bike Program being established in Montrose County School District schools, thanks to a generous donation from Montrose Forest Products and others.

The kids were waiting for the main event: to try out the Strider bikes that will now be part of the PE curriculum.



