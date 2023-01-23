Pablo, a young Johnson Elementary student, tries out a Strider bike on Monday, Jan. 23, when the All Kids Bike Program was unveiled for the school district at Johnson. (Dennis Anderson/Montrose Daily Press)
Jim Neiman, Montrose Forest Products owner, president and CEO, poses with Johnson Elementary student Piper Murphy, during the All Kids Bike Program presentation and donation Monday, Jan. 23. (Dennis Anderson/Montrose Daily Press)
Johnson Elementary PE teacher Paul Beller teaches Kindergarten students the basics of bike-riding. (Dennis Anderson/Montrose Daily Press)
Pablo, a young Johnson Elementary student, tries out a Strider bike on Monday, Jan. 23, when the All Kids Bike Program was unveiled for the school district at Johnson. (Dennis Anderson/Montrose Daily Press)
Jim Neiman, Montrose Forest Products owner, president and CEO, poses with Johnson Elementary student Piper Murphy, during the All Kids Bike Program presentation and donation Monday, Jan. 23. (Dennis Anderson/Montrose Daily Press)
Excited kindergarteners waited Monday morning at Johnson Elementary as the adults talked. The adults explained the All Kids Bike Program being established in Montrose County School District schools, thanks to a generous donation from Montrose Forest Products and others.
The kids were waiting for the main event: to try out the Strider bikes that will now be part of the PE curriculum.
“We're committed to investing in the education, and youth, in the community,” said Jim Neiman, president of Montrose Forest Products and Neiman family companies, in provided remarks.
“Our work family, and their families, are important to us. This is a way for us to invest in their future and the community’s future.”
The All Kids Bike Program is a national movement to place Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride programs into elementary schools, using donations from people, businesses and organizations. The program offers every child the opportunity to experience the joy of two wheels.
Since its launch in March of 2018, All Kids Bike has reached more than 700 schools and has been teaching thousands of kids how to ride.
With BNSF Railway Foundation and Walmart, Montrose Forest Products donated $42,000 to All Kids Bike, designating $30,000 to schools here: Johnson, Cottonwood, Pomona, Outer Range, Oak Grove and Northside. The money helps furnish the curriculum, Strider Balance Bikes, pedal-conversion kits and helmets for the schools.
The donation allows the All Kids Bike program to be instituted in the school district. Going forward, kindergarteners will learn to ride bikes in PE class using the curriculum provided by the program.
Monday was the official program reveal, with Neiman company executives on hand, along with Montrose Forest Products mill manager Mike Kusar and others.
The Neiman family own and operate four mills across the West. The family believes in sustainable forestry practices and collaboration with all stakeholders.
“Recreation is a key objective of sustainable forest practices,” said Sonja Merryman, Community Relations director for Neimans, in provided remarks.
“What a beautiful partnership that fits so well with our mission as stewards of the land. These kids now get the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of our national forests in a whole new way.”
All Kids Bike wants to be part of the movement to engage kids with physical activity.
The program’s online stats say only one in four children will ride a bike in a given year, while by contrast, kids between ages 2 and 10 spend nearly 19 hours a week in front of a screen.
The program’s founders believe bike-riding gets kids off screens and engaged with their peers. Learning to ride a bike helps young kids develop physically and mentally, helps their confidence, can reduce stress, as well as provide better focus. Physical activity is an important component to overall health.
All Kids Bike comes into schools once school administration approves the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program. The schools apply for the program and donors contribute funds, or a school may raise the money independently.
All Kids Bike then gives teachers access to training for program certification and the school receives the program. Students begin with learning how to walk, balance and stride with a Strider bicycle — a bike designed for young children so that they can first use just their feet on the ground to move the machine and get a sense of balance and movement. After these lessons, the teacher converts bikes to pedal mode and students learn how to pedal.
“Physical education, exercise, movement and having fun is so vital for our kids. Not only does it foster good health, it fosters good learning outcomes,” MCSD spokesman Matt Jenkins said.
“One of the kids said to me ‘This is so fun.’ She was filled with joy. That’s what we want our kids to feel.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone