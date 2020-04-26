Between treating COVID-19 patients and the cancellation of many procedures, the Montrose Memorial Hospital (MMH) is facing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.
“The reality is we have had a substantial setback with our finances due to this pandemic and the cancellation of elective procedures and surgeries throughout the organization as every Hospital throughout the country has,” said MMH Chief Marketing Officer Leann Tobin. “We are estimating a substantial loss for the month of April and many employees have taken pay cuts and budgets are being cut in many areas.”
The hospital said that community members had asked how they could contribute during the crisis, and the best way to do so is through donations.
“As with any disaster, one of the best ways to help is by making a financial contribution. Montrose Memorial Hospital has implemented a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund which will assist with COVID related expenses,” a hospital news release said.
“This fund will help with the extraordinary costs the hospital is incurring during this challenging time, and to aid in the fight by supporting the ever-changing highest and greatest needs of the hospital.”
The hospital recently received an anonymous $10,000 donation to help defer COVID-19 expenses, as well as many other smaller donations.
Montrose Memorial in March suspended most elective procedures, which cut into an already slim bottom line. Under fresh orders issued by Gov. Jared Polis, though, the hospital and Black Canyon Surgical Center will be able to begin resuming those types of procedures, with strong adherence to extra precautions and the guidance of The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
The hospital will also be reopening its diagnostic imaging, testing and physical therapy in a limited capacity.
Although the hospital faces financial challenges, Tobin said that it will not be brought down by the pandemic and will continue to serve the community.
“Although there will be rural hospitals that don't survive this crisis… We will not be one of them,” Tobin said. “We are a five-star hospital and the only five-time top 100 rural hospital in the state of Colorado based on CMS data collecting patient satisfaction, quality metrics and outcomes and financial strength.
“We have a strong community, a strong board, a world-class medical staff and very talented clinical, financial and support teams…that are working on the long-term sustainability of our hospital to continue to be the healthcare safety net for the Montrose community for many years to come.”
Those looking to make a donation can visit montrosehospital.com, or checks can be sent to MMH-COVID 19 Relief Fund, c/o Leann Tobin, 800 S. Third Street, Montrose, CO 81401.
